Sept 11 - Fitch Ratings assigns an 'AA-' rating to the following series of
Massachusetts Housing Finance Agency's (MassHousing) bonds:
--$107,050,000 housing bonds, 2012 series C;
--$51,260,000 housing bonds 2012 series D.
The bonds are expected to be sold the week of Sept. 10, 2012 and close on or
about Sept. 20, 2012.
Fitch also affirms the 'AA-' underlying rating on the $1.54 billion of parity
housing bonds outstanding under the general resolution as of March 31, 2012.
The Rating Outlook for the bonds is Stable.
SECURITY:
The 2012 series C&D parity bonds are special obligations of the agency and
secured by mortgages and certain cash and investments held under the general
resolution adopted by MassHousing on Dec. 10, 2002.
KEY RATING DRIVERS:
PORTFOLIO INSURANCE AND SUBSIDIES: The majority of the current and projected
multi-family mortgage portfolio consists of insured or subsidized loans.
Approximately 64% of the mortgages (based on loan balance) are insured by the
Federal Housing Administration, primarily under the Risk Sharing program. Of the
remaining 36%, three-quarters of the dwellings receive federal or commonwealth
subsidies.
SEASONING AND DIVERSITY: The 367 multifamily developments, with outstanding loan
balances totaling $1.65 billion, represent a large, seasoned pool with
geographic diversity throughout the state of Massachusetts.
LOAN PERFORMANCE: The portfolio has exhibited sound performance history with
only one mortgage, representing less than 0.1% of the portfolio by loan balance,
reported as delinquent in the last year.
CASH FLOW SUFFICIENCY: Stressed cash flow projections demonstrate sufficient
coverage of debt service throughout the term of the bonds, as well as sufficient
reserves to offset potential cash flow interruptions from future potential loan
payment delinquencies.
STRONG PROGRAMMATIC OVERSIGHT: MassHousing's successful history of administering
its multifamily housing programs is viewed as a credit strength.
ASSET PARITY REQUIREMENT: The program's current asset parity ratio is 114%,
based on cash flows reflecting transactions through the 2012 series C&D bonds.
However, the program's asset parity requirement per the trust estate is 101%
and, if met, MassHousing can remove funds from the housing bond resolution.
CREDIT PROFILE:
The 2012 series C&D bonds are the 31th issuance under the general resolution and
are on parity with the $1.55 billion in outstanding bonds in the indenture. The
2012 series C fixed-rate bond proceeds will be used to defease and redeem on
Oct. 1, 2012 four outstanding series of rental housing mortgage revenue bonds
issued under a prior MassHousing general bond resolution. The 2012 series D
fixed-rate bond proceeds will be used to defease and redeem on Dec. 1, 2012
three series of housing bonds. The proceeds of the C& D bonds, as well as other
funds available under the resolution, will be used to acquire United States
treasury obligations, which will be deposited with the trustee and used to
redeem the prior bonds. As part of the redemption of the outstanding multifamily
bonds, 15 loans totaling $117 million (representing 10 projects) will transfer
into the housing bond portfolio. The multifamily loans are insured under the
Risk Share program with varying amounts of risk (between 10%-50%) attributed to
Mass Housing. A debt service reserve fund in an amount equaling six months of
maximum annual debt service on the bonds will be funded from existing cash under
the resolution.
The portfolio currently consists of 367 multifamily developments that were
previously financed under or transferred into the resolution. The aggregate
outstanding mortgage balance is approximately $1.65 billion. Of the 36% of the
portfolio (by outstanding loan balance) that does not include insured mortgages,
approximately three quarters of the developments receive federal subsidy
payments or commonwealth subsidy payments. On a portfolio basis, approximately
10% of the loans are uninsured or unsubsidized.
The most recent consolidated cash flow statement, which reflects transactions
through the 2012 series C&D bonds, demonstrates that the program's asset parity
position, in various interest-rate and bank bond stress scenarios, is projected
to stay above 112%. This projected asset parity position is well above the 101%
required by the general resolution and reflects an overcollateralization level
sufficient to support the rating based on the composition of the portfolio.
Approximately 7% of the bonds under the general resolution are in the
variable-rate mode with 95% of the bonds swapped to a synthetic fixed rate.
The portfolio has performed very well since inception and represents some of the
agency's best performing loans. Currently, MassHousing reports that only one
loan representing less than 1% of the loan portfolio was delinquent in the last
year. The loan portfolio is geographically diverse. The largest geographic
concentration is in and around Boston, with approximately 15% of the outstanding
loan balance located in the city proper. The 10 largest properties represent
about 14% of the portfolio balance.
The general resolution permits various types of loan financings, including both
new and existing single-family and multifamily mortgages. The potential for
unexpected changes in the portfolio's loan composition is mitigated by the
MassHousing's ongoing disclosure for the portfolio, which Fitch continues to
monitor.