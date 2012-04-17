April 17 - Fitch Ratings has assigned Nomos Capital PLC.'s upcoming issue of
loan participation notes an expected Long-term 'BB-(exp)' rating. The notes are
to be used solely for financing a loan to Russia's open joint-stock company
"NOMOS-BANK" ('BB'/Stable/'bb').
Nomos Capital PLC., an Ireland-domiciled special purpose vehicle , will only
pay noteholders amounts received from NOMOS under the loan agreement. The final
rating is contingent upon receipt of final documentation conforming materially
to information already received. The loan agreement states that the claims of
the noteholders are subordinated to NOMOS' senior unsecured creditors.
NOMOS is 26.5%-owned by PPF, 48.5% is held by six individuals, while the
rest is publicly traded. After the consolidation of Bank of Khanty-Mansiysk,
NOMOS was the second largest universal Russian private banking group by assets
at end-2011.