April 17 - Fitch Ratings has upgraded the issuer default rating
(IDR) of BorgWarner Inc. (BWA) to 'BBB+' from 'BBB'. Fitch has also
upgraded BWA's unsecured credit facility and senior unsecured notes ratings to
'BBB+' from 'BBB'. A list of the rating actions taken on BWA is included at the
end of this release. Fitch's ratings apply to a $650 million unsecured revolving
credit facility and $655 million (par value) in senior unsecured notes. The
Rating Outlook for BWA is Stable.
The upgrade of BWA's ratings follows the material decline in the auto supplier's
debt following the settlement of all conversions of its $374 million of 3.5%
convertible notes to common stock. In addition to the debt reduction, BWA's
ratings reflect the company's competitive position as a key worldwide supplier
of engine and drivetrain components, expectations for continued modest growth in
global auto production, significant free cash flow generation potential, solid
liquidity position and low leverage. BWA fared better than most U.S. auto
suppliers during the recession, and with a product portfolio focused largely on
technologies that enhance fuel efficiency, such as turbochargers and dual-clutch
transmissions, the company's top line has recently grown at a much faster pace
than the increase in global auto production. Improved capacity utilization on
higher volumes and a focus on cost control have kept margins relatively robust,
which will contribute to continued free cash flow growth over the next several
years and provide the company with significant financial flexibility.
Concerns include the highly cyclical nature of the global auto industry,
volatile raw material costs, and BWA's significant exposure to the European auto
market. These concerns are mitigated somewhat, however, by auto manufacturers'
increasing adoption of BWA's fuel-saving technologies. Nonetheless, a
broad-based global downturn in auto production would put pressure on the
company's margins and free cash flow. In Europe, where auto sales are likely to
decline in the mid-single digit range in 2012, production of vehicles using
BWA-supplied technologies will be partially supported by an increase in exports,
particularly to the U.S. and China. Fitch also notes that BWA's largest European
customer is Volkswagen AG, which continues to experience solid global demand
growth despite the declining European market.
The Stable Rating Outlook on BWA indicates that a further near-term upgrade in
the company's ratings is not likely. Longer term, however, Fitch could consider
an upgrade to the 'A' category if leverage remains low and free cash flow and
margins remain strong for an extended period. On the other hand, Fitch could
consider a revision in the Rating Outlook to 'Negative' or a downgrade in the
ratings on an unexpected sharp decline in global auto production or if the
company undertakes a large, debt-financed acquisition. BWA has a history of
making acquisitions, although recent transactions have not resulted in an
increase long term debt (other than temporary credit facility borrowings). Any
increase in debt to support shareholder-friendly actions, such as share
repurchases or a special dividend, would also be viewed negatively by Fitch, but
cash returns to shareholders via free cash flow could be consistent with the
current ratings, provided liquidity remains sufficient for continued financial
flexibility.
BWA ended 2011 with a relatively strong liquidity position that included $360
million in cash and $580 million in availability on its revolving credit
facility (after accounting for $70 million in outstanding borrowings), for a
total liquidity position of $940 million. BWA also has access to an $80 million
receivables securitization facility that was fully utilized at Dec. 31, 2011.
Although current maturities of long-term debt at year-end 2011 totaled $583
million, this included the $374 million convertible note maturity that has been
settled with shares. Of the remaining short-term debt and current maturities,
$196 million consisted of short-term borrowings, including the aforementioned
receivables securitization borrowings, with only about $13 million related to
long-term debt maturities. BWA's next significant long-term debt maturity does
not occur until 2016, when $150 million in senior unsecured notes comes due. The
settlement of the convertible notes with shares, combined with expectations for
continued positive free cash flow, is likely to result in substantial liquidity
growth in the intermediate term, which will provide the company with further
meaningful financial flexibility.
Similar to most other U.S.-based global auto suppliers, BWA's unsecured debt has
been issued primarily in the U.S. and is guaranteed by its U.S. subsidiaries,
while over three-quarters of the company's revenue is derived outside the U.S.
Although this creates a mismatch between the source of BWA's cash and its debt
obligations, Fitch believes that the company has sufficient cash management
flexibility and credit facility availability to meet its cash obligations in the
U.S. without significant concerns.
As a result of its improved operating performance and debt reduction, BWA's
credit profile has strengthened over the past year. Pro-forma for the
convertible note conversion, BWA's leverage (debt/Fitch-calculated EBITDA) at
year-end 2011 would have been 0.9 times (x), down from 1.5x at year-end 2010.
Fitch's calculation of EBITDA increased to $1.1 billion in 2011 from $802
million in 2010. EBITDA growth was driven by a 26% rise in revenue to $7.1
billion and a 120 basis point increase in the company's EBITDA margin to a very
strong 15.4% in 2011 versus 14.2% in 2010. Fitch expects leverage to decline
further over the intermediate term primarily as a result of continued EBITDA
growth as business levels increase.
Free cash flow in 2011 was $315 million, up from $262 million in 2010, largely
due to a 23% increase in funds flow from operations (FFO) to $844 million.
Capital spending increased by $117 million to $394 million, while cash used for
working capital declined to $136 million in 2011 from $149 million in 2010
despite the significant increase in revenue. Fitch expects free cash flow to
remain solidly positive over the intermediate term as operating cash flow growth
more than offsets an expected rise in capital spending. BWA has guided publicly
to operating cash flow in the $1 billion range and capital spending in excess of
$450 million in 2012.
BWA's pension plans were relatively well funded at year end 2011, particularly
in comparison with most other U.S. auto suppliers. The company's U.S. plans were
86% funded at Dec. 31, 2011, with an underfunded status of only $47 million.
Fitch notes that BWA's U.S. plans were closed to new entrants in 1999. The
company also sponsors defined benefit plans in certain countries outside the
U.S., some of which are unfunded. BWA contributed $37 million to its global
plans in 2011, including $21 million to the U.S. plans, and the company expects
to contribute between $30 million and $40 million to its global plans in 2012.
Required global contributions in 2012 are expected to be $21.5 million, with the
remainder of the planned contributions voluntary. Fitch does not currently view
BWA's pension plans as a credit risk.
Fitch has upgraded BWA's ratings as follows:
--IDR to 'BBB+' from 'BBB';
--Unsecured credit facility rating to 'BBB+' from 'BBB';
--Senior unsecured rating to 'BBB+' from 'BBB';
The Rating Outlook is Stable.