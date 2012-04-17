April 17 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it assigned its preliminary 'BBB' and 'BBB-' senior unsecured and subordinated debt ratings, respectively, to Memphis, Tenn.-based AutoZone Inc.'s Rule 415 shelf registration statement filed April 17, 2012. The company plans to immediately draw down $500 million ten-year senior unsecured notes from the shelf. We rate the proposed issuance 'BBB'. We also withdrew our preliminary 'BBB' and 'BBB-' senior and subordinated debt ratings from AutoZone's shelf registration statement dated July 29, 2008, which has expired. All of the company's remaining ratings, including the 'BBB' corporate credit rating, are unchanged. Our rating outlook on the company is stable. We expect AutoZone to use net proceeds from the offering for general corporate purposes, including the repayment of commercial paper borrowings. Pro forma for the proposed debt issuance, total debt outstanding on Feb. 11, 2012 was approximately $3.5 billion. AutoZone's rating reflects our view that the company's profitability will remain strong and credit measures will stay near current levels, even under a scenario of modestly weaker industry demand. In our opinion, the company's "satisfactory" business risk profile reflects its consistent operating performance and its solid position in the generally stable but highly competitive retail automotive parts aftermarket industry. These strengths are somewhat tempered by the company's intermediate financial risk profile, which is largely a result of management's aggressive share repurchase activity, industry sensitivity to fuel cost increases, and historically weak Do-It-Yourself (DIY) organic growth, which could reemerge. RATINGS LIST AutoZone Inc. Corporate Credit Rating BBB/Stable/A-2 New Ratings Rule 415 shelf sr unsecd debt BBB(prelim.) Rule 415 shelf sub debt BBB-(prelim.) $500 mil 10-yr sr unsecd nts BBB Ratings Withdrawn To From Rule 415 shelf sr debt NR BBB(prelim.) Rule 415 shelf sub debt NR BBB-(prelim.) Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left column.