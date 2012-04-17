April 17 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it assigned
its preliminary 'BBB' and 'BBB-' senior unsecured and subordinated debt ratings,
respectively, to Memphis, Tenn.-based AutoZone Inc.'s Rule 415 shelf
registration statement filed April 17, 2012. The company plans to immediately
draw down $500 million ten-year senior unsecured notes from the shelf. We rate
the proposed issuance 'BBB'.
We also withdrew our preliminary 'BBB' and 'BBB-' senior and subordinated debt
ratings from AutoZone's shelf registration statement dated July 29, 2008,
which has expired. All of the company's remaining ratings, including the 'BBB'
corporate credit rating, are unchanged. Our rating outlook on the company is
stable.
We expect AutoZone to use net proceeds from the offering for general corporate
purposes, including the repayment of commercial paper borrowings. Pro forma
for the proposed debt issuance, total debt outstanding on Feb. 11, 2012 was
approximately $3.5 billion.
AutoZone's rating reflects our view that the company's profitability will
remain strong and credit measures will stay near current levels, even under a
scenario of modestly weaker industry demand. In our opinion, the company's
"satisfactory" business risk profile reflects its consistent operating
performance and its solid position in the generally stable but highly
competitive retail automotive parts aftermarket industry. These strengths are
somewhat tempered by the company's intermediate financial risk profile, which
is largely a result of management's aggressive share repurchase activity,
industry sensitivity to fuel cost increases, and historically weak
Do-It-Yourself (DIY) organic growth, which could reemerge.
RATINGS LIST
AutoZone Inc.
Corporate Credit Rating BBB/Stable/A-2
New Ratings
Rule 415 shelf sr unsecd debt BBB(prelim.)
Rule 415 shelf sub debt BBB-(prelim.)
$500 mil 10-yr sr unsecd nts BBB
Ratings Withdrawn
To From
Rule 415 shelf sr debt NR BBB(prelim.)
Rule 415 shelf sub debt NR BBB-(prelim.)
Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left
column.