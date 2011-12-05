Dec 5 - Croatia's new government needs to launch fiscal consolidation and structural reforms to boost growth if it wants to ease the pressure on the country's 'BBB-' rating, says Fitch Ratings. Our Negative Outlook already reflects the risks to the rating posed by Croatia's large budget deficit, high and rising government debt ratio, and weak growth. Until a plan for delivering the new government's ambitious goals is in place, the downside risks to Croatia's rating will outweigh positive factors, including EU accession. In March this year, when we affirmed the rating and Outlook, and again in July, we said that potential triggers for positive rating actions included successful fiscal consolidation that cuts the deficit and stabilises the debt ratio, and structural reforms that boost medium-term competitiveness. In July, we said that our concerns about Croatia's public finances were "substantial" as we forecast a widening budget deficit in 2011, while most of Croatia's peers had begun to reduce their deficits. Croatia is due to sign the EU accession treaty on 9 December, keeping accession on track for 2013. As we said in July, accession should be a long-term positive for Croatia because it will strengthen governance, unlock external financial sources, support FDI, and provide an anchor for fiscal policy. This weekend's election looks to have delivered a strong majority for the centre-left Kukuriku coalition, at the expense of the HDZ party. However, the widespread disillusionment with the HDZ meant that Kukuriku was not under pressure to articulate a detailed fiscal and economic programme during the election campaign, although it has pledged to cut the budget deficit to 3% of GDP while capping the ratio of public sector debt to GDP at 60%. Fitch will review Croatia's credit rating in the first quarter of 2012 at which time we expect to have more information regarding the government's fiscal and economic programme Contact: Mark Brown Senior Director Fitch Wire +44 20 3530 1588 Fitch Ratings Ltd 30 North Colonnade London E14 5GN Michele Napolitano Associate Director Sovereign and International Public Finance +44 20 3530 1536 The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch Wire credit market commentary page. The original article can be accessed at www.fitchratings.com. All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.