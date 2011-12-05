Dec 5 - Croatia's new government needs to launch fiscal consolidation and
structural reforms to boost growth if it wants to ease the pressure on the country's
'BBB-' rating, says Fitch Ratings.
Our Negative Outlook already reflects the risks to the rating posed by Croatia's
large budget deficit, high and rising government debt ratio, and weak growth. Until
a plan for delivering the new government's ambitious goals is in place, the downside
risks to Croatia's rating will outweigh positive factors, including EU accession.
In March this year, when we affirmed the rating and Outlook, and again in July, we
said that potential triggers for positive rating actions included successful fiscal
consolidation that cuts the deficit and stabilises the debt ratio, and structural
reforms that boost medium-term competitiveness.
In July, we said that our concerns about Croatia's public finances were
"substantial" as we forecast a widening budget deficit in 2011, while most of
Croatia's peers had begun to reduce their deficits.
Croatia is due to sign the EU accession treaty on 9 December, keeping accession on
track for 2013. As we said in July, accession should be a long-term positive for
Croatia because it will strengthen governance, unlock external financial sources,
support FDI, and provide an anchor for fiscal policy.
This weekend's election looks to have delivered a strong majority for the
centre-left Kukuriku coalition, at the expense of the HDZ party. However, the
widespread disillusionment with the HDZ meant that Kukuriku was not under pressure
to articulate a detailed fiscal and economic programme during the election campaign,
although it has pledged to cut the budget deficit to 3% of GDP while capping the
ratio of public sector debt to GDP at 60%.
Fitch will review Croatia's credit rating in the first quarter of 2012 at which time
we expect to have more information regarding the government's fiscal and economic
programme
Contact:
Mark Brown
Senior Director
Fitch Wire
+44 20 3530 1588
Fitch Ratings Ltd
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Michele Napolitano
Associate Director
Sovereign and International Public Finance
+44 20 3530 1536
The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch Wire credit market
commentary page. The original article can be accessed at www.fitchratings.com. All
opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.