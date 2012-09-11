Overview -- U.S. technology services provider Computer Sciences Corp. (CSC) recently announced it intends to issue a total of $500 million of senior unsecured notes, in two tranches maturing 2015 and 2022. -- We expect CSC to use proceeds of the issues to repay existing debt maturing in 2013. -- We are assigning a 'BBB' senior unsecured rating to the proposed issues, and affirming our 'BBB' corporate credit rating on CSC. -- The negative outlook reflects currently weak EBITDA levels, with limited realized benefits from recently announced cost reduction actions. Rating Action On Sept. 11, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assigned its 'BBB' rating to two tranches of senior unsecured debt maturing in 2015 and 2022. At the same time, we affirmed our 'BBB' corporate credit rating on CSC. The outlook is negative. Rationale The ratings on Computer Sciences Corp. (CSC) reflect the company's "satisfactory" business profile, supported by the company's diversified business and geographic mix and the organizational and cost improvements we expect. We believe CSC will maintain an "intermediate" financial risk profile, incorporating solidly positive free operating cash flow, "adequate" liquidity, and expected operating margin improvements. Our expectations over the outlook horizon incorporate: our assumptions for a low- to mid-single-digit revenue decline in fiscal 2013 and maintenance of leverage in the low-2x area. CSC is a global provider of technology services, including management consulting, systems integration, and information technology (IT) systems and applications outsourcing across the federal and commercial markets. The company reported revenues of $3.96 billion in the June 2012 quarter, up 1% in constant currency from the year-ago period, with robust growth in new business bookings. CSC's recent announcement that it has entered into a binding interim agreement with the U.K. National Health Service (NHS) solidifies CSC's ongoing relationship with the NHS, and removes a significant component of operational and contract uncertainty. However, management execution risks related to cost reductions and organizational changes continue to contribute to diminished near-term operating performance predictability. Our current rating incorporates the expectation that CSC will sustain an approximate 2% improvement in EBITDA margins in fiscal 2013 and beyond. 12-month EBITDA margins as of June 2012 were about 11.5% (excluding NHS contract write-offs), compared with historical annual margins consistently in excess of 14%. CSC's remedial actions include simplifying its organizational structure and a $1 billion reduction in costs over the next 12 to 18 months. Nevertheless, the company will find it challenging to successfully execute its restructuring actions amidst highly competitive and evolving industry conditions. CSC's intermediate financial profile reflects our expectation that a combination of EBITDA improvement and some debt reduction will enable CSC to maintain leverage below 2.5x in the next two years, despite potential revenue weakness. 12-month debt to EBITDA was 2.3x as of June 2012. We expect CSC to maintain moderate financial policies; the current rating does not incorporate material acquisitions or share repurchases. Liquidity The short-term rating on CSC is 'A-2'. We expect CSC to maintain adequate liquidity, supported by cash balances of $1 billion as of June 30, 2012 (of which approximately $684 million was held outside the U.S.) and solid cash-generation characteristics. Although CSC operates in highly competitive markets, we do not believe these will materially hurt the company's liquidity in the next year. Liquidity is supported by an undrawn $1.5 billion revolving credit facility maturing in March 2015, and our expectation that CSC will maintain adequate covenant headroom. We expect CSC to address the remaining debt maturing in the first calendar quarter of 2013 through a mixture of cash (debt reduction) and refinancing. We don't believe the company's approximately $125 million annual dividend payment will significantly impair liquidity. Until its expiration in August 2013, CSC has additional flexibility from an agreement that gives the company the option to sell its credit-reporting business to Equifax Inc. for a price determined by appraisal. Finally, the current rating incorporates our expectation that resolution of the SEC's ongoing, formal civil investigation will not have a material effect on CSC's financial profile. Outlook The outlook is negative, reflecting near-term management execution risks related to cost reductions and organizational changes, and the potential effect of incremental or prolonged weakness in European economies and CSC's federal sector. Nevertheless, we could revise the outlook to stable within the next couple of quarters if CSC demonstrates continued margin improvements, and progresses toward its $1 billion cost reduction goal, while maintaining leverage at or below 2.5x. Failure to realize near-term operational improvement and sustained leverage in excess of 2.5x could lead to lower ratings. Senior Unsecured Notes due 2015 BBB Notes due 2022 BBB