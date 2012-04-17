April 17 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that its ratings on State Street Corp. (STT; A+/Negative/A-1) are not affected by the company's solid first quarter earnings. STT's results reflect higher fees and net interest revenue, compared with the previous quarter, somewhat offset by seasonally elevated operating expenses. Net income rose to $417 million from $371 million in fourth-quarter 2011. On an adjusted operating basis (mainly excluding substantial fourth quarter restructuring charges), net income declined to $410 million from $454 million in the previous quarter. Still, the adjusted pretax operating margin was approximately 25%, which is within our expectations for the ratings. Total operating revenue rose 5% from the previous quarter, partly reflecting a 2% increase in asset servicing fees and a 17% increase in investment management fees. Higher equity market valuations and good net new business growth propelled these fees, which are mainly tied to assets under custody and administration (AUCA) and assets under management (AUM). AUCA rose 6.4% to $23.2 trillion during the quarter, while AUM rose 7.3% to $2.0 trillion. Despite the low interest rates, net interest revenue increased 5% from the previous quarter, supported by the growth in the company's securities portfolio, which also experienced somewhat higher yields. Operating expenses rose 10%, mostly driven by the company's accounting practice of expensing certain equity-based compensation in the first quarter. We expect the compensation to revenue ratio to decline substantially over the next few quarters. STT estimated that its pro forma Basel III Tier 1 common ratio increased to 13.2% at the end of the first quarter from 12.09% as of year-end 2011, which compares well with its peers'. The capital ratio increase reflects both earnings retention and a decline in STT's calculation of risk-weighted assets. STT did not repurchase any common shares during the quarter, but we expect that the company will be active via its $1.8 billion common stock buyback program, which it announced in mid-March. The buyback program is large, in our opinion, and we consider the company's priority of returning capital to shareholders as a negative factor from a credit perspective. However, our ratings assume that the company will repurchase shares at a measured quarterly pace and that its total payout will not exceed 80% of net income in 2012. The negative rating outlook on STT reflects our negative outlook on the U.S. sovereign rating because we incorporate one notch of uplift into our rating on STT based on our expectation for potential extraordinary U.S. government support. Otherwise, we view STT's fundamental trends as stable. We expect that STT's overall financial performance will remain satisfactory, measured by a pretax operating margin in the mid-20% range, though earnings performance should remain subdued because of persistent low interest rates. Furthermore, we expect that STT will increase and maintain its Standard & Poor's risk-adjusted capital ratio above 7.0% over the next two years, despite its common share repurchases and possible midsized acquisitions.