NEW YORK (Standard & Poor's) Sept. 11, 2012--Standard & Poor's Ratings
Services said today that it assigned its 'BBB+' issue rating to News America
Inc.'s proposed $1 billion 10-year unsecured notes. The company has earmarked
proceeds for general corporate purposes, which we believe could include recent
acquisitions and costs associated with the spin-off. News America Inc. is a
wholly owned subsidiary of News Corp., which has guaranteed the issues. The new
issue rating is on CreditWatch with negative implications, as are the existing
ratings on News Corp., including our 'BBB+' corporate credit rating on the
company. We placed the ratings on CreditWatch Negative on July 18, 2011.
Resolution of the CreditWatch listing will hinge on our assessment of
information in relation to investigations in the U.K. and U.S. regarding
phone-hacking and bribery allegations, and steps the company is taking to
address identified governance and operating control deficiencies. We currently
expect to resolve the CreditWatch in the fall and believe downgrade potential on
News Corp. is limited to one notch. Key rating factors that will influence our
view of the remaining media and entertainment entity will include financial
policy and News Corp.'s long-term commitment to credit quality, specifically
regarding its leverage threshold and shareholder return policy. In fiscal 2013,
we expect a benefit from political advertising, significant carriage renewals
for its cable networks, and healthy pricing gains at the Fox network. We expect
these positives to be partly offset by weakness at Sky Italia because of tough
economic conditions, as well as potential pressure on audience ratings and ad
revenue at the Fox network and Fox-owned and operated stations if its prime-time
ratings leader, "American Idol," exhibits ongoing viewing losses. For the fourth
fiscal quarter ended June 30, 2012, revenue fell 6.6% while EBITDA (including
dividends received and restructuring charges) fell 9%. Growth in cable networks
was more than offset by declines in publishing, film and at Sky Italia.
Balance-sheet gross debt to EBITDA was about 2.1x as of June 30, 2012, down from
2.3x in the year-ago period because of EBITDA growth. Pension- and
lease-adjusted gross debt plus all debt-like elements to lease- and
pension-adjusted EBITDA was about 2.5x. Leverage increases to about 2.6x pro
forma for the transaction. Assuming all existing debt will remain at the
entertainment-based entity after the spin-off, pro forma debt to EBITDA
(adjusted for operating leases, pensions, letters of credit, and guarantees) by
our estimate would increase to roughly 3.0x, from 2.6x as of June 30, 2012
(excluding any assumptions around the allocation of operating leases). Under our
base-case scenario, we believe this ratio could improve to 2.7x in fiscal 2013
based on growth in the remaining businesses, still under our current 3.25x
leverage threshold for the existing company.(For the complete corporate credit
rating rationale, see the research update on News Corp., published June 28,
