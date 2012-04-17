(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Overview
-- U.S. radiation therapy company OnCure Medical Corp. has not met our
adjusted EBITDA or cash flow expectations in light of weakening volumes,
increased costs related to repair and maintenance, and professional services
fees.
-- OnCure also could lose its management services agreement (MSA) with
its second-largest affiliated physician group (by revenue), ICON.
-- We are lowering our corporate credit rating to 'B-' from 'B',
reflecting our expectation that leverage will remain above 7x and that cash
flow will be negligible in 2012, even if the ICON contract is renegotiated.
-- We are lowering our issue-level rating on OnCure's second-lien notes
to 'B-' from 'B', in accordance with or notching criteria. The '4' recovery
rating on the notes is unchanged.
-- Our stable rating outlook reflects our expectation that EBITDA
generation will be lackluster in 2012, but that liquidity will not deteriorate
further. We expect OnCure to retain some capacity to borrow under its
revolving credit facility to supplement negligible cash flow.
Rating Action
On April 17, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services lowered its 'B'
corporate credit rating on OnCure Medical Corp. to 'B-'. The outlook remains
stable. We also lowered the issue-level rating on the company's second-lien
notes to a 'B-' from a 'B', in accordance with our notching criteria. The '4'
recovery rating on the notes remains unchanged. These actions reflect
financial performance below our expectations for 2011, and minimal forecasted
improvements in leverage levels and cash flow over the next year.
Rationale
The rating on Englewood, Colo.-based OnCure Medical Corp. reflect Standard &
Poor's Ratings Services' assessment of the company's business risk profile as
"vulnerable" and the financial risk profile as "highly leveraged." We expect
OnCure to remain subject to significant reimbursement risk such as the recent
Medicare payment cut to radiation treatment providers for 2012. We expect
OnCure's total revenue to decrease by 2.5% for 2012, primarily from the impact
of the Medicare rate cut. EBITDA margins are projected to decrease by 200-250
basis points, because we consider the majority of OnCure's expenses as fixed
in nature and difficult to rationalize to lower revenue levels. We do not
expect OnCure to generate positive discretionary cash flow, with
low-single-digit operating cash flow used to fund approximately $5 million of
annual maintenance capital expenditures. These projections assume OnCure can
maintain its relationship with ICON. Our expectations incorporate the risk of
tightened liquidity, if OnCure experiences a drop in EBITDA requiring a draw
on its revolving credit facility. A fixed-charge covenant will be in effect
upon drawing on the facility, which would be pressured if OnCure sees a 20%
drop in EBITDA.
We view OnCure's financial risk profile as highly leveraged, reflected in our
forecast of adjusted debt to EBITDA of about 8.2x at the end of 2012, up from
7.6 at 2011, and materially higher than our original expectation of leverage
around 5x. We have not forecast any acquisition activity; however, it remains
a possibility as OnCure tries to expand its footprint. Our forecast is for
negative free operating cash flow for 2012, compared to our prior-year
estimate of approximately $6 million. We do not expect any shareholder
dividends.
We view the company's business risk as vulnerable; OnCure operates in the
highly fragmented and competitive radiation therapy (oncology) market, has a
modest revenue base of only $100 million with geographic, contract, and
technology concentration, and faces ongoing reimbursement concerns.
OnCure provides outpatient radiation oncology services in its 38 treatment
centers in three states (16 in California, 18 in Florida, and four in
Indiana). Some group concentration exists with the top two group practices
representing 25% and 13% of revenues, respectively. ICON, the second-largest
physician group notified OnCure last July that it intended to terminate its
MSA with OnCure in fall 2011. The two sides are still performing under the
terms of the contract as they work toward a resolution. Our base-case scenario
contemplates an eventual renegotiation with ICON, with a modest negative
impact in 2012. No other material MSAs are up for renewal until 2016.
About 45% of OnCure's revenue is derived from government reimbursement, with
nearly 40% of its total revenue from Medicare and 6% from Medicaid. We believe
Medicaid is constantly under pressure, because rising health care costs are a
key reason many states are having budgetary issues. The uncertainty of federal
efforts to reduce health care spending subjects OnCure to federal regulatory
risk.
OnCure saw substantial management turnover in recent years: We view this as a
credit risk, because of the numerous operating challenges. George P. McGinn,
Jr. was appointed president and CEO on Nov. 28, 2011; he is OnCure's third CEO
in the previous two years. The company's chief development officer resigned
effective Jan. 6, 2012.
Liquidity
OnCure's liquidity is now less than adequate. Sources of cash likely will
exceed uses over the next 12 months. Relevant aspects of OnCure's liquidity
are:
-- Assuming a minimum of $5 million of revolver availability, sources
will exceed uses by over 1.5x over the next 12-24 months;
-- Sources of liquidity include about $7 million of balance sheet cash
and access to the company's $40 million revolving credit facility, subject to
a 1.0x fixed charge covenant that would be in effect should the revolver be
utilized;
-- Given a 20% drop in EBITDA, we expect covenant headroom to be
extremely thin if OnCure needs to draw its revolving credit facility and the
fixed-charge covenant become effective;
-- Uses are primarily for maintenance capital expenditures of
approximately $5 million; and
-- No significant debt maturities until 2015.
Recovery analysis
The rating on the company's second-lien notes is now 'B-'(the same as the
corporate credit rating on OnCure), and the recovery rating is '4', indicating
our expectation that lenders would receive average (30%-50%) recovery in the
event of a payment default. (For the complete recovery analysis, please see
the recovery report on OnCure, to be published following this report on
RatingsDirect.)
Outlook
Our stable rating outlook on OnCure incorporates our expectation that ongoing
operating challenges given sluggish volume trends and reimbursement cuts will
prevent material improvement in leverage levels or cash flow in the near term.
We expect OnCure to retain some capacity to borrow under its revolving credit
facility to supplement negligible cash flow.
We could lower our rating if OnCure does not maintain its MSA with ICON, and
if negative free cash flow generation leads to restricted revolver access,
further pressuring liquidity.
While likely a longer term prospect, we could raise our rating if OnCure
demonstrates a stabilizing trend in operating measures, characterized by
sequentially improving revenues, EBITDA expansion, and positive discretionary
cash flow. We This may be achievable with a 300 basis point increase in its
EBITDA margin above our 27% estimate for 2012, driven by increasing volumes
and a stabilized reimbursement environment.
Related Criteria And Research
-- Methodology And Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors For Global
Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011
-- Criteria Guidelines For Recovery Ratings, Aug. 10, 2009
-- Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009
-- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008
Ratings List
Downgraded
To From
OnCure Medical Corp.
Corporate Credit Rating B-/Stable/-- B/Stable/--
OnCure Holdings, Inc.
Senior Secured B- B
Recovery Rating 4 4
(Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)