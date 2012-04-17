(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

April 17 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today lowered its rating on Bank of New York's transferable custody receipt related to NCF Grantor Trust 2005-3's series 2005-GT3 certificates due 2033 to 'B- (sf)' from 'BBB (sf)' and removed it from CreditWatch with negative implications. The rating on the custody receipt is dependent on the higher of the ratings on (i) the underlying security, NCF Grantor Trust 2005-3's class A-5-1 certificates due Oct. 25, 2033 ('B- (sf)'); and (ii) the insurance provider, Ambac Assurance Corp. (NR). Today's rating actions follow the April 5, 2012, lowering of our 'BBB (sf)' rating on the underlying security to 'B- (sf)' and its subsequent removal from CreditWatch with negative implications. We may take subsequent rating actions on the custody receipts due to changes in our rating on the underlying security. (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)