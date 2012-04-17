(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
April 17 - On April 16, 2012, Fitch Ratings assigned a Long-Term National
Rating of 'A-(bra)' to JSL S.A.'s (JSL) expected unsecured debentures issuance
in the amount of BRL200 million due in 2015. The proceeds from this issuance
will be used to strengthen the company's working capital.
The assigned rating to the debentures is one notch below the corporate rating
due to their structural subordination in relation to most of JSL's debt, which
is secured by its fleet.
JSL's ratings reflect its strong business profile, supported by a leading
position in the Brazilian logistics industry and diversified service portfolio,
and its resilient operating performance over the last years. Leverage is
considered high due to the combination of the company's ongoing growth strategy
and its recent acquisition of Schio S.A. (Schio), besides the incorporation of
Simpar Concessionarias Ltda. JSL's main challenge is to effectively convert its
business expansion into operating cash flow generation in order to reduce net
leverage ratio, as measured by net debt/EBITDA, to around 3.5 times (x) from
4.2x on a pro forma basis (including both transactions). JSL's strong commitment
to maintain adequate liquidity vis-a-vis short-term obligations is fully
incorporated into the ratings.
JSL's ratings are constrained by the company's close correlation between its
business and the macroeconomic conditions in Brazil; the capital-intensive
nature of its business; and by the company's aggressive growth strategy. These
factors have resulted in a recurring need to access funding to finance negative
free cash flow (FCF).
Prominent Market Position and Diversified Service Portfolio
JSL's diversified services portfolio with operations in multiple sectors of the
economy, coupled with its long-term contracts for most of its revenues,
partially mitigate the company's exposure to volatile economic conditions. JSL's
business strategy is to offer a diversified portfolio of logistics services
through an integrated operating platform that gives it a significant competitive
advantage as compared with other players that operate a single service. JSL's
significant operating scale has made it an important purchaser of light vehicles
and trucks, reinforcing its bargaining power over industry competitors. The
services offered by the company in 2011 included those dedicated to the supply
chain (56% of its gross revenue); fleet management and outsourcing (21%),
passenger transportation (12%), and general cargo transportation (9%).
Growth Strategy Pressures FCF
JSL's expansion over the past few years was mainly based upon organic growth, by
adding new services and clients, and building up its fleet. Between 2007 and
2011, company's net revenue, excluding vehicle sales, increased by 123%,
reaching BRL2.3 billion, while the fleet increased by 117%. During that same
period, operating cash generation, measured by EBITDA, rose from BRL198 million
to BRL431 million.
In 2011, JSL reported strong cash flow from operations (CFFO), of BRL408
million, compared to BRL290 million and BRL185 million recorded in 2010 and
2009, respectively. The company is still reporting negative FCF, mainly due to
its business growth and the capital-intensive nature of the business. During
that same period, JSL reported negative FCF of BRL372 million, as a result of
the BRL758 million of capital expenditures. Fitch expects that the company will
continue to report negative FCFs as its operations expand, albeit at lower
levels due to the stronger cash flow generation as a result of previously made
investments.
High Leverage
JSL's credit metrics are high for its rating category. JSL reported leverage, as
measured by total debt/EBITDA, of 5.5x, and net debt/EBITDA of 3.3x in 2011. In
2010, the ratios were 4.7x and 3.3x, respectively. On a pro forma basis,
considering Schio and Simpar, JSL's leverage is 5.1x, while, on a net basis, it
is 4.2x. Fitch expects that the increase in operating cash flow results in net
leverage reduction to near 3.5x over the medium term.
JSL's leverage relative to its fleet market value is solid. The company reports
a fleet market value of approximately BRL2.1 billion, corresponding to 1.1x its
net debt. Nevertheless, the company's potential flexibility is limited given the
low percentage (18%) of its fleet that is free of fiduciary liens.
Maintenance of Strong Liquidity is Essential
JSL's adequate liquidity vis-a-vis its short-term debt is fundamental in
supporting the company's ratings. On a pro forma basis, on Dec. 31, 2011, the
company recorded total debt of BRL2.5 billion, with BRL448 million of cash and
marketable securities and BRL556.5 million of short-term debt. The current
debenture issuance, with a firm guarantee of placement, should be used for
working capital reinforcement.
Key Rating Drivers
The ratings could benefit from a higher-than-expected level of cash flow
generation leading to a sustained reduction in leverage which, coupled with the
maintenance of a strong cash position could affect JSL's credit quality
positively. The ratings may be negatively pressured by new acquisitions,
significant reduction in the market value of its fleet and by a less favorable
macroeconomic environment. Increased exposure to refinancing risks in case of
any significant deterioration in liquidity could also pressure JSL's ratings.
Fitch currently rates JSL as follows:
--Foreign Currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) 'BB-' (BB minus);
--Local Currency IDR 'BB-' (BB minus);
--Long-Term National Rating 'A(bra)';
--3rd debentures issuance due in 2016 'A-(bra)'
(Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)