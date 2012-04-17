April 17 - Fitch Ratings has assigned a 'BBB+' rating to the $600 million aggregate principal amount 4% coupon senior unsecured notes due 2019 issued by the operating partnership of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE: VTR), Ventas Realty, Limited Partnership (Ventas Realty), and a wholly owned subsidiary of Ventas Realty, Ventas Capital Corporation (collectively, Ventas). The notes are guaranteed by Ventas, Inc. on a senior unsecured basis and were priced at 99.489% of par to yield 4.084% to maturity, or 265 basis points over the benchmark treasury rate. Net proceeds from the offering are expected to be used to repay indebtedness outstanding under Ventas' unsecured revolving credit facility and for working capital and other general corporate purposes, including funding future acquisitions or investments, if any. Fitch currently rates Ventas, Inc. and its subsidiaries (collectively, Ventas) as follows: Ventas, Inc. Ventas Realty, Limited Partnership Ventas Capital Corporation --Issuer Default Rating (IDR) 'BBB+'; --$2 billion unsecured revolving credit facility 'BBB+'; --$2.8 billion senior unsecured notes 'BBB+'; --$701.9 million senior unsecured term loans 'BBB+'. Nationwide Health Properties, LLC --IDR 'BBB+'; --$652.6 million senior unsecured notes 'BBB+'. The Rating Outlook is Stable. As of Dec. 31, 2011 pro forma for the 4% senior notes due 2019, $600 million 4.25% senior notes due 2022, and the acquisition by Ventas of Cogdell Spencer Inc. (NYSE: CSA) and its 72 medical office buildings (MOBs) that closed on April 2, 2012, Ventas' fixed charge coverage will decline and leverage will increase but will remain consistent with a 'BBB+' IDR for a healthcare REIT. In addition, the bond offerings and Cogdell Spencer acquisition will modestly weaken the company's unencumbered coverage of unsecured debt, but near-term liquidity will improve via the bond offerings. Coverage remains appropriate for the 'BBB+' rating. Fitch projects that the company's fixed charge coverage ratio (defined as recurring operating EBITDA less recurring capital expenditures and straight-line rent adjustment divided by total interest incurred) for fourth quarter 2011 (4Q'11) pro forma for the Cogdell Spencer acquisition and senior unsecured notes offerings is 3.8 times (x), compared with 4.1x in 4Q'11. A 7.3% yield on the Cogdell Spencer portfolio positively impacts coverage, offset by higher interest rates on assumed mortgage debt to fund a portion of the acquisition as well as the bond offerings compared with interest rates on the revolving credit facility. Leverage is increasing but remains commensurate with a 'BBB+' rating. Net debt to recurring operating EBITDA as of Sept. 30, 2011, pro forma for the Cogdell Spencer acquisition and senior unsecured note offerings, is 5.2x, up from 4.7x as of Dec. 31, 2011. The assumption of Cogdell Spencer mortgage debt and Ventas unsecured bond offerings to fund the $4.25 per share valuation of Cogdell Spencer equity and pay down revolver borrowings will result in modestly increased leverage. The offering of $600 million 4.25% senior unsecured notes due 2022 issued in February 2012 and $600 million 4% senior unsecured notes due 2019 will improve Ventas' near-term liquidity profile. Sources of liquidity (unrestricted cash, availability under the company's $2 billion revolving credit facility and projected retained cash flows from operating activities) divided by uses of liquidity (debt maturities and projected recurring capital expenditures) is 1.6x for Jan. 1, 2012 to Dec. 31, 2013.Corporate Rating MethodologyParent and Subsidiary Rating Linkage