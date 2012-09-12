Sept 12 - Fitch Ratings has assigned a 'BBB-' rating to DIRECTV Holding
LLC's (DTVH)750 million sterling denominated senior unsecured
notes maturing September 2029. DTVH is a wholly owned indirect subsidiary of
DIRECTV. Proceeds from the offering are expected to be used for general
corporate purposes including a distribution to DIRECTV for its share repurchase
program. DTVH's issuer default rating is 'BBB-' and the Rating Outlook is
Stable. As of June 30, 2012, DTVH had approximately $16.0 billion of total debt
outstanding.
The notes will be guaranteed on a senior unsecured basis by DIRECTV and DTVH's
material domestic subsidiaries. The notes will rank pari passu with DTVH's
existing senior unsecured debt (including its senior revolving credit facility).
Additionally the guarantees rank equally with the respective guarantor's senior
unsecured indebtedness.
The issuance is in line with DIRECTV's overall financial strategy and Fitch's
expectations. DIRECTV's financial strategy remains consistent and is focused on
returning capital to its shareholders in the form of share repurchases and
maintaining a 2.5x long-term leverage target. DIRECTV's consolidated leverage
metric was 2.16x as of the latest-12-month (LTM) period ending June 30, 2012
indicating approximately $2.5 billion of incremental debt issuance capacity at
the current EBITDA level. Leverage increases to 2.3x pro forma for the
issuance.
Proceeds from incremental debt issuance will likely be used to fund share
repurchases at DIRECTV. The company had approximately $4.2 billion of share
repurchase capacity remaining as of June 30, 2012.
Overall the ratings for DTVH reflect the size, scale and strong competitive
position of DTVH's operations as the second largest multi-channel video
programming distributor (MVPD) in the United States with over 19.9 million video
subscribers as of June 30, 2012, and the growth prospects of DIRECTV's Latin
American (DTVLA) business segment. Additionally the ratings incorporate Fitch's
expectation for continued generation of free cash flow (before dividends to
DIRECTV) and the company's high level of financial flexibility within the
existing ratings category. These considerations, along with the DIRECTV's 2.5x
long-term leverage target, the DIRECTV guaranty and an operating strategy
primarily focused on targeting high-value subscribers and controlling subscriber
churn, strongly position the company's credit profile within the current rating.
Any ratings concerns center on DTVH's ability to adapt to the evolving
competitive landscape and weak economic and housing formation conditions.
Ratings also factor the company's lack of revenue diversity and narrow product
offering relative to its cable MSO and telephone company competition. Video
services are a mature product with, in Fitch's opinion, limited revenue and
subscriber growth potential, especially when considering DTVH's high penetration
of subscribers that take advanced video service products. In Fitch's view DTVH's
ability to innovate its video service to, among other things, establish a path
to become more IP-video enabled is critical for the company to maintain its
competitive position, grow video ARPU and expand operating margins. The ratings
also incorporate Fitch's belief that DTVH's satellite infrastructure can put the
company at a competitive disadvantage relative to its competition's respective
technology and network positions as video content is increasingly consumed over
alternate platforms and devices.
DTVLA operates a direct broadcast satellite business throughout Latin America
and the Caribbean under the DIRECTV and SKY brands. The business represents
DIRECTV's fastest growing operating segment which generated approximately $5.7
billion of revenue and $1.8 billion of EBITDA during the LTM period ended June
30, 2012. Strong subscriber growth within the segment has limited segment FCF
generation, which amounted to approximately $6 million during the LTM period
ended June 30, 2012. DTVH bondholders benefit from DTVLA's size and strong
competitive position as one of Latin America's largest multi-channel video
service providers. The market dynamics in Latin America, in particular a lower
pay TV service penetration rate (relative to the United States) and a growing
middle class, position DTVLA to generate meaningful EBITDA and free cash flow
growth over the ratings horizon.
Based on Fitch's expectation for continued free cash flow generation (FCF,
defined as cash flow from operations less capital expenditures and dividends),
Fitch believes DIRECTV's overall financial flexibility and liquidity position is
strong. The company generated nearly $2.4 billion of FCF during the LTM period
ended June 30, 2012. Fitch anticipates modest free cash flow growth driven by
mid-single digit revenue growth along with stable EBITDA margins and consistent
capital spending in the range of $1.6 billion annually.
In addition to free cash flow generation the company's liquidity position is
supported by available borrowing capacity under DTVH's $2.0 billion revolver (as
of June 30, 2012 all of which was available) and $2.1 billion of cash as of June
30, 2012. Commitments under the revolver are set to expire during February 2016.
The company's favorable maturity schedule also adds to its overall financial
flexibility. As of June 30, 2012, DTVH's next scheduled maturity is not until
2014 when $1.0 billion of senior unsecured notes will mature.
DIRECTV's down-stream guaranty of DTVH's senior unsecured notes has a neutral
effect on DTVH's credit profile, in Fitch's opinion. DTVH bondholders will
benefit from the cash flows generated from DIRECTV's businesses owned outside of
DTVH, including DIRECTV Latin America Holdings, Inc. and DIRECTV Sports
Networks, LLC. However, Fitch expects DIRECTV to leverage the same cash flows to
2.5 times (x) consolidated EBITDA muting the incremental benefit of DIRECTV's
guaranty.
Fitch believes that DTVH will continue to be the primary issuer of unsecured
debt. Future note issuances are expected to be guaranteed by DIRECTV and treated
on a pari passu basis with DTVH's existing unsecured notes. DIRECTV is not
restricted from issuing debt from either DIRECTV or DTVLA. Debt issued at either
entity will diminish DIRECTV's guaranty and be treated as an event risk by
Fitch.
Additionally DIRECTV is not restricted from selling all or substantially all of
its assets or merging or consolidating with other entities in contrast to other
guarantors of DTVH's senior notes. The sale of assets, in particular DIRECTV's
ownership stake in DTVLA, would weaken DIRECTV's guaranty and likely lead to
negative rating actions.
What Could Trigger a Positive Rating Action:
--Assumption of a more conservative leverage target given the business risks
attributable to DIRECTV's U.S. segment operating profile.
--Additionally the growing importance of the DIRECTV's Latin American segment,
in terms of revenue, EBITDA and FCF generation will lead to positive rating
actions.
What Could Trigger a Negative Rating Action:
--A change in the existing guaranty structure or a sale of DIRECTV's ownership
stake in DTVLA.
--Adoption of a weaker leverage target or an event such as a debt-financed
dividend or leveraging transaction that increases leverage higher than 3.5x in
the absence of a creditable de-leveraging plan.