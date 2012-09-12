Sept 12 - Fitch Ratings has revised the ratings of selected U.S. corporate issues, listed below, following the addition of 'CCC+' and 'CCC-' debt instrument ratings to the agency's rating scale (see 'Fitch Updates Ratings Definitions' dated Aug. 10, 2012 at www.fitchratings.com). These revisions reflect the insertion of additional notches into Fitch's master rating scale for instrument ratings, and do not reflect any change in Fitch's view of the creditworthiness of the issuers or instruments changed in this rating action. The rating revisions are as follows: AMC Entertainment Inc.: --Senior subordinated notes rating to 'CCC+'/'RR6' from 'CCC'/'RR6'. American Airlines, Inc.: --Secured notes rating to 'CCC'/'RR1' from 'B-'/'RR1'. ARAMARK Holdings Corporation: --Senior unsecured notes rating to 'CCC+'/'RR6' from 'CCC'/'RR6'. Bon-Ton Department Stores, Inc. (The): --Senior secured second-lien notes rating to 'CCC+'/'RR5' from 'CCC'/'RR5'; Senior unsecured notes rating to 'CCC'/'RR6' from 'CC'/'RR6'. Boyd Gaming Corporation: --Senior unsecured notes rating to 'CCC+'/'RR6' from 'CCC'/'RR6'; --Senior subordinated bonds rating to 'CCC'/'RR6' from 'CC'/'RR6'. Burger King Capital Holdings, LLC: --Senior unsecured notes rating to 'CCC-'/'RR6' from 'CC'/'RR6'. Burger King Capital Finance, Inc.: --Senior unsecured notes rating to 'CCC-'/'RR6' from 'CC'/'RR6'. Burger King Corporation: --Senior unsecured notes rating to 'CCC+'/'RR5' from 'CCC'/'RR5'. Cincinnati Bell Inc.: --Senior subordinated notes rating to 'CCC+'/'RR6' Rating Watch Evolving from 'CCC'/'RR6' Rating Watch Evolving; --Preferred stock rating to 'CCC+'/'RR6' Rating Watch Evolving from 'CCC'/'RR6' Rating Watch Evolving. Clear Channel Communications, Inc.: --Senior unsecured guaranteed LBO notes rating to 'CC'/'RR6' from 'C'/'RR6'. Del Monte Corporation: --Senior unsecured notes rating to 'CCC+'/'RR6' from 'CCC'/'RR6'. Energy Future Holdings Corp.: --Senior secured notes rating to 'CCC+'/'RR1' from 'B'/'RR1'; --Senior unsecured notes rating to 'CCC-'/'RR3' from 'CCC'/'RR3'. Energy Future Intermediate Holdings Corp.: --Senior secured notes rating to 'CCC+'/'RR1' from 'B'/'RR1'. First Data Corporation: --Junior secured notes rating to 'CCC+'/'RR6' from 'CCC'/'RR6'; --Senior unsecured notes rating to 'CCC+'/'RR6' from 'CCC'/'RR6'; --Senior subordinated notes rating to 'CCC'/'RR6' from 'CC'/'RR6'. Freescale Semiconductor Holdings I, Ltd.: --Senior secured bank credit facility rating to 'CCC+'/'RR3' from 'B-'/'RR3'; --Senior secured loans rating to 'CCC+'/'RR3' from 'B-'/'RR3'; --Senior secured notes rating to 'CCC+'/'RR3' from 'B-'/'RR3'; --Senior unsecured notes rating to 'CC'/'RR6' from 'C'/'RR6'; --Senior subordinated notes rating to 'CC'/'RR6' from 'C'/'RR6'. Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc.: --Senior secured notes due Oct. 15, 2016 rating to 'CCC+'/'RR3' from 'B-'/'RR3'; --Senior secured notes rating to 'CCC-'/'RR5' from 'CC'/'RR5'; --Senior unsecured notes rating to 'CC'/'RR6' from 'C'/'RR6'. JetBlue Airways Corp.: --Senior unsecured debentures rating to 'CCC+'/'RR5' from 'CCC'/'RR5'. MGM Resorts International: --Senior subordinated debentures rating to 'CCC'/'RR6' from 'CC'/'RR6'. Navistar International Corporation: --Senior unsecured notes rating to 'CCC+'/'RR5' from 'CCC'/'RR5'; --Senior subordinated notes rating to 'CCC'/'RR6' from 'CC'/'RR6'. Neiman Marcus Group, Inc. (The): --Senior subordinated notes rating to 'CCC'/'RR6' from 'CC'/'RR6'. Peninsula Gaming LLC: --Senior unsecured notes rating to 'CCC+'/'RR6' from 'CCC'/'RR6'. Radioshack Corporation: --Secured revolving credit facility rating to 'B'/'RR1' from 'B+'/'RR1'; --Senior unsecured notes rating to 'CCC-'/'RR5' from 'CC'/'RR5'. Rite Aid Corporation: --Guaranteed senior unsecured notes rating to 'CCC+'/'RR5' from 'CCC'/'RR5'; --Non-guaranteed senior unsecured notes rating to 'CCC'/'RR6' from 'CC'/'RR6'. Sears Holding Corporation: --Second-lien secured notes rating to 'B'/'RR1' from 'B+'/'RR1'. Sears Roebuck Acceptance Corp./Kmart Corporation: --Secured bank facility rating to 'B'/'RR1' from 'B+'/'RR1'. Standard Pacific Corp.: --Senior subordinated notes rating to 'CCC'/'RR6' from 'CC'/'RR6'. Texas Competitive Electric Holdings Company LLC: --Senior secured bank credit facility rating to 'CCC-'/'RR3' from 'CCC'/'RR3'; --Senior secured first-lien notes rating to 'CCC-'/'RR3' from 'CCC'/'RR3'; -- Secured facility bonds rating to 'CCC'/'RR3' from 'B-'/'RR3'. The McClatchy Company: --Senior unsecured notes rating to 'CCC'/'RR6' from 'CC'/'RR6'. Toys 'R' Us - Delaware, Inc.: --Senior unsecured notes rating to 'CCC+'/'RR6' from 'CCC'/'RR6'. Univision Communications, Inc.: --Senior unsecured notes rating to 'CCC+'/'RR6' from 'CCC'/'RR6'. US Airways Group, Inc.: --Senior unsecured notes rating to 'CCC'/'RR6' from 'CC'/'RR6'.