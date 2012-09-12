(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Sept 12 - Fitch Ratings has assigned Luxembourg-based MOL Group Finance
S.A.'s USD1bn euro medium-term note programme (EMTN) a 'BBB-' foreign currency
senior unsecured rating. Notes under the programme will be guaranteed by MOL
Hungarian Oil and Gas Company Plc (MOL; 'BBB-'/Stable).
Proceeds from the notes issue will be used for general corporate purposes,
including for the extension of MOL's debt maturity profile. The bonds will
constitute senior unsecured obligations of MOL Group Finance S.A. The
obligations of MOL Group Finance S.A. under the EMTN programme will be
guaranteed by MOL and will have an equal priority ranking with all other
unsecured debt obligations of MOL.
Fitch affirmed MOL's Long-term foreign and local currency Issuer Default Ratings
(IDR) at 'BBB-' with Stable Outlooks and Short-term foreign and local currency
IDRs at 'F3' in July 2012. Fitch also affirmed MOL's foreign and local currency
senior unsecured debt ratings at 'BBB-'.
The rating affirmation reflected MOL's increased focus on the oil and gas
exploration and production segment, which generated 70% of EBITDA in 2011. MOL's
plan to fully finance capex from operating cash flow in 2012-2014 supports the
ratings. The agency assumes that MOL's management will continue to pursue a
conservative financial risk policy and would reduce its capex plan in the event
of weaker-than-projected cash flow, for example, in case of a fall in oil prices
or prolonged suspension of oil and gas production in Syria.
The company's improved credit ratios with funds from operations (FFO) adjusted
net leverage of 1.8x at end-2011 coupled with healthy oil prices alleviate
several challenges facing MOL. These include the weak economy and the high tax
burden in Hungary and loss of cash flow from oil and gas production in Syria
(14% of MOL's total production in 2011) due to the political unrest in the
country. Overcapacity in European oil refining and the loss-making refining and
marketing segment of MOL's Croatian subsidiary INA - Industrija Nafte d.d.
Zagreb (INA) create additional headwinds.
Fitch believes that MOL has no rating headroom for large debt-funded
acquisitions given the challenges mentioned above.
The ratings incorporate the company's plan announced in May 2012 that targets an
ambitious USD500m-USD550m EBITDA improvement in the downstream segment by 2014.
The programme focuses on both cost reduction and revenue maximisation. It aims
to improve the downstream segment's profitability, which was poor in 2009-2011
due to weak industry conditions.
MOL's geographical exposure is not dominated by the Hungarian economy - the
country represented 27% of revenue and less than 50% of EBITDA in 2011. The
agency also notes that the two main profit drivers, crude oil prices and crack
spreads on refined products are affected by global factors and not by the
domestic economy.
MOL's largest shareholder is the Hungarian state, which owns a 24.6% stake
following the acquisition of a 21.2% stake from Russia's Surgutneftegas OJSC in
July 2011. Fitch continues to regard MOL as a private company since the state
does not control MOL because of the 10% voting cap for all shareholders. There
have been no changes in MOL's board of directors, strategy, financial or
dividend policies since the acquisition a year ago.
MOL's foreign currency ratings are currently capped by Hungary's Country Ceiling
of 'BBB' rather than the sovereign rating ('BB+'/Negative) in line with Fitch's
criteria report, 'Country Ceilings'.
The rating affirmation reflected MOL's sufficient liquidity and a balanced debt
maturity profile. At end-June 2012, the company had available liquidity
comprising cash of HUF233bn (EUR809m) and undrawn committed long-term facilities
of EUR1.8bn (HUF528bn equivalent) against short-term debt of HUF496bn
(EUR1.7bn). This results in a sufficient liquidity cover of 1.5x.
Fitch also notes that MOL has a good track record in accessing bank funding and
debt capital markets. Its debt comprises bank loans, Eurobonds and hybrid bonds.
