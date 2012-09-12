(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Sept 12 - Fitch Ratings has assigned Luxembourg-based MOL Group Finance S.A.'s USD1bn euro medium-term note programme (EMTN) a 'BBB-' foreign currency senior unsecured rating. Notes under the programme will be guaranteed by MOL Hungarian Oil and Gas Company Plc (MOL; 'BBB-'/Stable). Proceeds from the notes issue will be used for general corporate purposes, including for the extension of MOL's debt maturity profile. The bonds will constitute senior unsecured obligations of MOL Group Finance S.A. The obligations of MOL Group Finance S.A. under the EMTN programme will be guaranteed by MOL and will have an equal priority ranking with all other unsecured debt obligations of MOL. Fitch affirmed MOL's Long-term foreign and local currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) at 'BBB-' with Stable Outlooks and Short-term foreign and local currency IDRs at 'F3' in July 2012. Fitch also affirmed MOL's foreign and local currency senior unsecured debt ratings at 'BBB-'. The rating affirmation reflected MOL's increased focus on the oil and gas exploration and production segment, which generated 70% of EBITDA in 2011. MOL's plan to fully finance capex from operating cash flow in 2012-2014 supports the ratings. The agency assumes that MOL's management will continue to pursue a conservative financial risk policy and would reduce its capex plan in the event of weaker-than-projected cash flow, for example, in case of a fall in oil prices or prolonged suspension of oil and gas production in Syria. The company's improved credit ratios with funds from operations (FFO) adjusted net leverage of 1.8x at end-2011 coupled with healthy oil prices alleviate several challenges facing MOL. These include the weak economy and the high tax burden in Hungary and loss of cash flow from oil and gas production in Syria (14% of MOL's total production in 2011) due to the political unrest in the country. Overcapacity in European oil refining and the loss-making refining and marketing segment of MOL's Croatian subsidiary INA - Industrija Nafte d.d. Zagreb (INA) create additional headwinds. Fitch believes that MOL has no rating headroom for large debt-funded acquisitions given the challenges mentioned above. The ratings incorporate the company's plan announced in May 2012 that targets an ambitious USD500m-USD550m EBITDA improvement in the downstream segment by 2014. The programme focuses on both cost reduction and revenue maximisation. It aims to improve the downstream segment's profitability, which was poor in 2009-2011 due to weak industry conditions. MOL's geographical exposure is not dominated by the Hungarian economy - the country represented 27% of revenue and less than 50% of EBITDA in 2011. The agency also notes that the two main profit drivers, crude oil prices and crack spreads on refined products are affected by global factors and not by the domestic economy. MOL's largest shareholder is the Hungarian state, which owns a 24.6% stake following the acquisition of a 21.2% stake from Russia's Surgutneftegas OJSC in July 2011. Fitch continues to regard MOL as a private company since the state does not control MOL because of the 10% voting cap for all shareholders. There have been no changes in MOL's board of directors, strategy, financial or dividend policies since the acquisition a year ago. MOL's foreign currency ratings are currently capped by Hungary's Country Ceiling of 'BBB' rather than the sovereign rating ('BB+'/Negative) in line with Fitch's criteria report, 'Country Ceilings'. The rating affirmation reflected MOL's sufficient liquidity and a balanced debt maturity profile. At end-June 2012, the company had available liquidity comprising cash of HUF233bn (EUR809m) and undrawn committed long-term facilities of EUR1.8bn (HUF528bn equivalent) against short-term debt of HUF496bn (EUR1.7bn). This results in a sufficient liquidity cover of 1.5x. Fitch also notes that MOL has a good track record in accessing bank funding and debt capital markets. Its debt comprises bank loans, Eurobonds and hybrid bonds. (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)