April 17 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Banco HSBC Salvadoreno, S.A.'s (HSBCS)
Viability Rating at 'bb'. All of HSBCS's other ratings remain on Rating Watch
Negative. A complete list of rating actions follows at the end of this press
release.
HSBCSs Support Rating and IDRs are driven by Fitch's view that there is a high
probability that the bank would receive support from its ultimate parent, HSBC
Holdings plc (rated 'AA' with a Negative Outlook by Fitch), if needed. In turn,
HSBCS's viability rating (VR) reflects the bank's domestic franchise and market
share, improved capital ratios, and well-balanced business mix; however, it also
factors weakened asset quality and modest profitability.
HSBCS's IDRs and national rating were placed on Negative Rating Watch since
January 2012, after the announcement of HSBC's agreement to sell its operations
in El Salvador, Honduras and Costa Rica to Colombian Banco Davivienda, S.A.
(Davivienda).
The Rating Watch indicates that there is a heightened probability of a potential
downgrade of HSBCS's ratings once the transaction is completed, given that HSBCS
would no longer receive potential support from its current ultimate parent, and
will be resolved once the transaction is completed and Fitch assesses the
potential support that Davivienda could provide to its future subsidiaries.
HSBCS is the fourth largest bank in El Salvador in terms of assets, with a
market share of 14% as of December 2011. The bank has a well balanced, loan
portfolio and a nationwide network of 344 points of service. HSBCS consolidates
two financial services subsidiaries in El Salvador. HSBCS is part of a local
financial group consolidated under Inversiones Financieras HSBC, S.A. (IFHSBC),
where it accounts for the majority of consolidated assets and earnings.
Fitch affirms the following ratings:
--Viability Rating at 'bb';
The following ratings remain on Rating Watch Negative
--Long-term IDR 'BBB-';
--Short-term IDR 'F2';
--Support '2';
--Long-term National Rating 'AAA(slv)';
--Short-term National Rating 'F1+(slv)';
--Senior Unsecured Debt Long-term Rating 'AAA(slv)';
--Senior Secured Debt Long-term Rating 'AAA(slv)';
--Senior Unsecured Debt Short-term Rating 'F1+(slv)';
--Senior Secured Debt Short-term Rating 'F1+(slv)'.
Fitch has also affirmed the National Ratings For Banco HSBC Salvadoreno, S.A.'s
holding in El Salvador Inversiones Financieras HSBC and Mantains Negative Watch.
HSBCS's rating drivers also explain the national ratings for its holding, as the
Bank represents 99% of total assets.
IFHSBC's remain on Rating Watch Negative:
--Long-term National Rating at 'AAA(slv)'';
--Short-term National Rating at 'F1+(slv)''.
