April 17 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed its ratings on Limited Brands, Inc.
(Limited Brands), including the long-term Issuer Default Rating
(IDR) at 'BB+'. The Rating Outlook is Stable. A full list of ratings appears at
the end of this release.
The affirmations reflect Limited Brands' strong brand recognition and dominant
market positions in intimate apparel and personal care and beauty products,
strong operating results, reasonable credit metrics, solid cash flow generation
and good liquidity. The ratings also consider the company's track record of
shareholder-friendly activities.
Fitch has a favorable view of the business profile given the diversity of its
two profitable flagship brands, Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works, as well
as a strong direct business, and a growing international effort. Both concepts
have been successful in keeping merchandise fresh and current, which has fueled
strong comparable store sales, enhanced customer loyalty, and optimized markdown
activity. At 15% - 20% of operating profits, the large catalog and Internet
business (15% of 2011 sales) is a positive for operating margins, and extends
the reach of the brands.
Limited Brands' comparable store sales (comps) trends have remained robust,
growing at 10% in 2011 (fiscal year ended Jan. 28, 2012) on top of a strong
recovery at 9% in 2010. In addition to positive operating leverage from the
favorable comps trendline, the company has driven margin growth through
efficient inventory management. EBITDA margins of over 19% (after adjusting for
the sale of the third party sourcing business) are solid in comparison to the
broader retail average in the low teens.
Pro forma for the unsecured notes issued in February 2012, lease-adjusted
leverage is 3.6x, increasing about 0.4x, which is within the context of the
existing rating level. Fitch generally expects the company to maintain a
leverage profile in the mid-3x area, directing free cash flow (FCF) toward
dividends and share repurchases.
Comparisons will be difficult for 2012 given the robust performance of 2011.
However, the core drivers of the business remain strong - relevant brands and
merchandise that command attractive pricing and benefit from a loyal customer
base. As such, Fitch estimates that Limited Brands will continue to post
positive comparable store sales in the low single digit range. Operating margins
are expected to be similar to 2011 levels.
Fitch expects Limited Brands to generate FCF (before dividends) in the range of
$650 million - $700 million in 2012 and 2013. This compares to FCF generation of
$840 million in 2011, as the company will be spending more on capital
expenditures in 2012 ($575 million - $625 million vs. $426 million in 2011).
Fitch typically shows FCF after dividends. For 2011 and 2010, this figure was
negative $304 million and negative $478 million. The wide differential to the
earlier stated figures reflects the large special dividend outlays (beyond a
regular dividend of approximately $200 million - $250 million), which are an
outgrowth of the company's shareholder-friendly stance.
There is no change in the company's shareholder-friendly posture. Limited Brands
remains committed to returning cash to shareholders through share repurchases
and dividends. This posture is a key constraint to the rating. Fitch expects the
company to direct a significant portion of its FCF and the proceeds from its
recent $1 billion bond issuance to fund these repurchases and dividends in 2012.
More significant debt-financed share repurchases could be a concern for the
rating.
Liquidity is strong, as indicated by a cash balance of $935 million as of
January 28, 2012 and an undrawn $1.0 billion revolving credit facility. The
company has a comfortable maturity profile, staggered over many years. Fitch
considers refinancing risk low given Limited Brands' strong business profile,
favorable operating trends, and reasonable leverage.
Fitch currently rates Limited Brands as follows:
--Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) 'BB+';
--Bank credit facility 'BBB-';
--Senior guaranteed unsecured notes 'BB+';
--Senior unsecured notes 'BB';
--Short-term IDR and commercial paper rating withdrawn.
The Rating Outlook is Stable.