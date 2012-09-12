(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Sept 12 - The failure to pass Japan's annual current deficit financing bill
before the end of the most recent parliamentary session presents no risk to the
sovereign's ability to service debt maturities, and poses only a remote risk to
interest service payments, Fitch Ratings says. The greater worry is the
potential economic impact of delayed government spending, although we think
Japanese politicians will find a way of passing the bill rather than risk taking
blame for disruption of public services.
Japan's Ministry of Finance has separate, permanent legal authority to issue new
Japanese government bonds to refinance maturing JGBs. Interest payments are
classified as current expenditure, meaning that, in theory, the government could
run out of money to make coupon payments. However, the government debt
consolidation fund is about JPY10trn, which at current interest rates would
cover payments for 14-15 months.
But passage of the bill is required to authorise JGB issuance for deficit
financing. In its absence, the government has already begun attempts to limit
spending and to delay a JPY4trn quarterly disbursement to local governments. The
longer the time until the bill is passed, the greater the risk of disruption of
delivery of public services and of a broader impact on the economy.
We believe that cutting expenditure is the only fiscal response to the
legislative impasse under serious consideration. There is no intention to run up
arrears, or consider other forms of financing, such as bank loans or the Fiscal
Investment and Loan Programme, a part of the government finances outside the JGB
bill framework. In an extreme case, if the bill is not passed by the end of FY12
on 31 March, about JPY38trn of government deficit spending, worth about 8% of
GDP, will not have happened. This would probably be extremely disruptive for the
economy.
More broadly, the situation again highlights the risks created by political
rivalries and legislative deadlock in Japan and the uncertainty this creates. We
have previously noted how political risk hangs over the country's fiscal
consolidation strategy, for example in the troubled passage of the consumption
tax bill in August.
The Lower House of Japan's parliament (the Diet) passed the bill in late August,
but it had not been passed by the opposition-controlled Upper House by the time
the regular parliamentary session ended on Saturday. On 29 August, the Upper
House passed a censure motion against Prime Minister Yoshihiko Noda. The
government may call an extraordinary parliamentary session to attempt to pass
the bill in October.
We rate Japan 'A+'. We downgraded the sovereign in May, citing the growing risk
to its credit profile from high and rising public debt ratios, and both the
leisurely pace of planned fiscal consolidation and the political risk relating
to implementation. These factors are reflected in the Negative Outlook on the
rating.
