(The following statement was released by the rating agency) April 17 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Banco Agricola's (Agricola) long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at `BBB-' and Viability Rating (VR) at `bbb-'. The Rating Outlook on the IDR is Stable. A full list of Agricola's rating actions follow at the end of this press release. Agricola's IDR and VR reflect the bank's strong franchise, sound performance, robust capitalization, good asset quality, ample depositary base, and improved loss-absorption capacity. Additionally, the ratings consider the bank's proven resilience to downturns in economic cycles and its dominant position in the local market. The ratings also factor in El Salvador's challenging economic conditions, which may still have some impact on the asset quality. Further improvements in Agricola's ratings are constrained by El Salvador's country ceiling, currently rated 'BBB-' by Fitch. On the other hand, the downside potential on Agricola's IDRs is limited given the moderate probability of support that it would receive from Bancolombia ('BBB-'; Positive Outlook), should it be required, which is reflected on Agricola's support rating of '3'. Agricola has a long track record of a sound overall financial performance, which compares favorably with the system average. Major drivers of the bank's financial performance include decreasing credit costs, gradually higher margins, well-contained operating efficiency, and slight growth of its loan portfolio. These factors boosted the bank's ROAA and ROAE (3.1% and 20.1% during 2011, respectively) to the highest level reported over the last 10 years. In Fitch's opinion Agricola's profitability peaked in 2011. Although net profits and profitability may decline slightly in 2012, Agricola will maintain profitability above the system average over the medium term, favored by its large local economies of scale and by its dominant market position. Agricola's capitalization compares positively with the banking system's average and with its main international peers. The bank's core capital-to-weighted risks ratio has increased gradually to reach a peak of 21.5% at year-end 2011 (2006-2010 average: 17%). Capital metrics are expected to decline in 2012; however, sustained earnings and balance sheet stability will continue to support above-average capitalization levels. Agricola's asset quality remains sound. It has historically compared positively with the banking system's average across economic cycles. The bank's overall asset deterioration is the lowest is has been over the past four years. On the other hand, the bank benefits from its access to an ample, stable, and diversified customer deposit base. The bank's liquidity position remains sound and close to its historical average and is in line with that of the Salvadorean banking system. Established in 1955, Agricola is the largest and most diversified bank in El Salvador and one of the major players in Central America. In May 2007, Bancolombia completed de acquisition of Agricola. At present, Bancolombia, directly or indirectly, owns around 99% of Agricola's shares. As of December 2011, Agricola's market share in terms of assets and deposits was 28.2% and 27.2%, respectively. Fitch has affirmed the following ratings: --Long-term IDR at 'BBB-'; Outlook Stable; --Viability rating at 'bbb-'; --Short-term IDR at 'F3'; --Support at '3'; --National-scale long-term rating at 'AAA(slv)'; Outlook Stable; --National-scale short-term rating at 'F1+(slv)'; --National-scale rating for local issues of senior unsecured debt at 'AAA(slv)'; --National-scale rating for local issues of senior secured debt at 'AAA(slv)'. Agricola's rating drivers also determine the national ratings for Inversiones Financieras Banco Agricola (IFBA), for which Agricola represents 97.5% of total assets. IFBA's national ratings were affirmed as follows: --National-scale long-term rating at 'AAA(slv)'; Outlook Stable; --National-scale short-term rating at 'F1+(slv)'. (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)