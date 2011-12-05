-- Standard & Poor's is placing its 'AA-' long-term and 'A-1+' short-term
sovereign credit ratings on the Kingdom of Spain on CreditWatch with negative
implications.
-- The CreditWatch placement is prompted by our concerns about the
potential impact on Spain of what we view as deepening political, financial,
and monetary problems within the European Economic and Monetary Union.
-- Our CreditWatch review will focus on the "political", "external", and
"monetary" scores we have assigned to Spain in accordance with our criteria.
-- We expect to conclude our review as soon as possible after the European
summit on Dec. 9, 2011.
Dec 5 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today placed its 'AA-/A-1+'
long- and short-term sovereign credit ratings on the Kingdom of Spain on
CreditWatch with negative implications. Our transfer and convertibility (T&C)
assessment for Spain, as for all European Economic and Monetary Union
(eurozone) members, is 'AAA', reflecting Standard & Poor's view that the
likelihood of the European Central Bank (ECB) restricting nonsovereign access
to foreign currency needed for debt service is extremely low. This reflects the
full and open access to foreign currency that holders of euros enjoy and which
we expect to remain the case in the future.
RATIONALE The CreditWatch placement is prompted by our concerns about the
potential impact on Spain of what we view as deepening political, financial,
and monetary problems within the eurozone. To the extent that these
eurozone-wide issues permanently constrain the availability of credit to the
economy, Spain's economic growth outlook--and therefore the prospects for a
sustained reduction of its public debt ratio--could be affected. Further, it is
our opinion that the lack of progress the European policymakers have made so
far in controlling the spread of the financial crisis may reflect structural
weaknesses in the decision-making process within the eurozone and European
Union. This, in turn, informs our view about the ability of European
policymakers to take the proactive and resolute measures needed in times of
financial stress. We are therefore reassessing the eurozone's record of
debt-crisis management and its implications for our view on the effectiveness
of policymaking in Spain. Our CreditWatch review will focus on three areas of
our criteria. (See "Sovereign Government Rating Methodology and Assumptions,"
published June 30, 2011.)
-- The political score. We continue to view Spain, at the national level,
as a wealthy sovereign with a high level of political predictability as
highlighted by the commitment to regular implementation of policy measures.
However, in our view, the overall consistency, predictability, and
effectiveness of policy coordination among institutions within the eurozone has
weakened at a time of severe ongoing fiscal and economic challenges to a degree
more than we envisioned. For Spain, we believe this uncertain policy
environment could complicate the gradual adjustment in the economy and the
implementation of the government's fiscal consolidation strategy, possibly
delaying the stabilization and reversal of the government debt trajectory;
although we believe that the new government will likely remain committed to
complying with medium-term budgetary targets. Specifically, we will review the
policymaking environment in terms of: the predictability of its overall policy
framework and its policy responses to current developments (see "Sovereign
Government Rating Methodology and Assumptions," paragraph 40; all paragraph
references herein are to this publication); and the effectiveness of
policymaking in addressing periods of economic distress and correcting economic
imbalances (paragraph 41).
-- The external score. We estimate Spain's negative net international
investment position at 94% of GDP in second-quarter 2011, with a key component
being short-term external debt. At around 50% of GDP in the second quarter, we
view the level of this short-term debt component as high. Spanish
financial-sector institutions accounted for slightly over one-half of total
external debt at the end of the second quarter, 53% of which is short-term
debt.
At the same time, we recognize that a large component of the short-term
external debt of Spain's financial sector represents retail-deposit liabilities
of Spanish parent banks from their foreign subsidiaries, a source of financing
that does not need to be refinanced. Nevertheless, in our view, overall levels
of short-term debt at such significant levels leave the Spanish economy
vulnerable to sudden shifts in external financing conditions. We believe this
level of external leverage increases uncertainty about the economic outlook, as
much depends on Spanish borrowers' access to international markets, as well as
the level of external demand. Liquidity concerns and the weakening asset
quality of Spanish banks' securities and loan portfolios could, in our view,
increase the risk of the need for additional capital injections by the state or
similar interventions. In our view, this raises the possibility that contingent
liabilities could materialize. In this context, we will review the risk of a
sudden reduction of cross-border interbank lines resulting from perceptions of
increasing financial sector stress (paragraph 76). We will also review Spain's
fiscal capacity (at its current rating level) to provide additional support to
its national banking system should further official assistance be required. --
The monetary score.
We will review the ECB's policy settings and their impact on financial
market conditions, the real economy, and ultimately Spain's creditworthiness
(paragraphs 107, 117, and 118). If we were to conclude that the ECB's policy
stance is unlikely to be effective in mitigating the economic and financial
shocks that we believe Spain could be experiencing, we could lower this score.
CREDITWATCH We expect to conclude our review as soon as possible after the
European summit on Dec. 9, 2011. If we change one or more scores, we could
lower the ratings on Spain by up to two notches. Conversely, if the above
concerns were mitigated by what we consider to be appropriate policy action, we
could affirm the ratings at 'AA-/A-1+'.
RATINGS LIST
Ratings Affirmed; CreditWatch/Outlook Action
To From
Spain (Kingdom of)
Sovereign Credit Rating AA-/Watch Neg/A-1+ AA-/Negative/A-1+
Senior Unsecured AA-/Watch Neg AA-
Fondo de Amortizacion del Deficit Electrico
Senior Unsecured AA-/Watch Neg AA-
Fondo de Reestructuracion Ordenada Bancaria (FROB)
Senior Unsecured AA-/Watch Neg AA-