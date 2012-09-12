Sept. 12 - Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: U.S. Metals and Mining Recovery
ModelsFitch Ratings has published an updated recovery analyses for the following rated
Metals and Mining company:
--Arch Coal, Inc.
The interactive recovery analysis worksheets are available at
'www.fitchratings.com' under the following headers:
Rating and Research>>Corporate Finance>>Leveraged Finance>>U.S. Leveraged
Finance
