(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Sept. 12 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assigned its 'A' issue rating
to Banco Santander-Chile S.A.'s (BSCh; A/Negative/A-1) proposed senior unsecured
fixed-rate notes of up to $750 million due 2022.
"The rating on proposed notes reflects their pari passu ranking to the bank's
other senior unsecured debt obligations, and as a result, it is the same as
the long-term issuer credit rating on the bank," said Standard & Poor's credit
analyst Arturo Sanchez. The bank will primarily use the proceeds for general
corporate purposes.
"As a result of the recent downgrades of its Spain-based parent, Banco
Santander, we continue to closely monitoring BSCh's dividend and liquidity
policies, to address any aggressiveness that could weaken its stand-alone
credit profile in terms of capital and liquidity," added Mr. Sanchez.
The ratings on BSCh continue to reflect its "strong" business position,
"adequate" capital and earnings, "adequate" risk position, "average" funding
and "adequate liquidity" (as our criteria defines these terms). For a complete
credit rating rationale on BSCh, please see "Banco Santander-Chile S.A.
'A/A-1' Ratings Affirmed; Long-Term Rating Outlook Revised To Negative,"
published July 13, 2012.
RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH
-- Banco Santander-Chile S.A. 'A/A-1' Ratings Affirmed; Long-Term Rating
Outlook Revised To Negative, July 13, 2012
-- Banks: Rating Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011
-- Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment Methodology and Assumptions,
Nov. 9, 2011
-- Group Rating Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011
RATINGS LIST
Banco Santander-Chile S.A.
Issuer credit rating A/Negative/A-1
Rating Assigned
Banco Santander-Chile S.A.
Sr unsec notes of up to $750M A
Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left
column.
Primary Credit Analyst: Arturo Sanchez, Mexico City (52) 55-5081-4468;
arturo_sanchez@standardandpoors.com
Secondary Contact: Cynthia Cohen Freue, Buenos Aires (54) 114-891-2161;
cynthia_cohenfreue@standardandpoors.com
(Reporting By Hilary Russ)