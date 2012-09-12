(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Sept. 12 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assigned its 'A' issue rating to Banco Santander-Chile S.A.'s (BSCh; A/Negative/A-1) proposed senior unsecured fixed-rate notes of up to $750 million due 2022. "The rating on proposed notes reflects their pari passu ranking to the bank's other senior unsecured debt obligations, and as a result, it is the same as the long-term issuer credit rating on the bank," said Standard & Poor's credit analyst Arturo Sanchez. The bank will primarily use the proceeds for general corporate purposes. "As a result of the recent downgrades of its Spain-based parent, Banco Santander, we continue to closely monitoring BSCh's dividend and liquidity policies, to address any aggressiveness that could weaken its stand-alone credit profile in terms of capital and liquidity," added Mr. Sanchez. The ratings on BSCh continue to reflect its "strong" business position, "adequate" capital and earnings, "adequate" risk position, "average" funding and "adequate liquidity" (as our criteria defines these terms). For a complete credit rating rationale on BSCh, please see "Banco Santander-Chile S.A. 'A/A-1' Ratings Affirmed; Long-Term Rating Outlook Revised To Negative," published July 13, 2012. RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH

-- Banco Santander-Chile S.A. 'A/A-1' Ratings Affirmed; Long-Term Rating Outlook Revised To Negative, July 13, 2012

-- Banks: Rating Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011

-- Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment Methodology and Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011

-- Group Rating Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011 RATINGS LIST Banco Santander-Chile S.A. Issuer credit rating A/Negative/A-1 Rating Assigned Banco Santander-Chile S.A. Sr unsec notes of up to $750M A Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left column. Primary Credit Analyst: Arturo Sanchez, Mexico City (52) 55-5081-4468;

arturo_sanchez@standardandpoors.com Secondary Contact: Cynthia Cohen Freue, Buenos Aires (54) 114-891-2161;

cynthia_cohenfreue@standardandpoors.com (Reporting By Hilary Russ)