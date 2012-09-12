Sept. 12 - Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: U.S. Technology Recovery Models -- Second-Quarter 2012Fitch Ratings has published updated recovery analyses for U.S. technology companies, including: --Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. --First Data Corp. --Freescale Semiconductor Holdings I, Ltd. --Sanmina-SCI Corp. (Sanmina) --SunGard Data Systems, Inc. The interactive recovery analysis worksheets are available at 'www.fitchratings.com' under the following headers: Sectors >> Corporate Finance >> Corporates >> Research Contact: Jamie Rizzo, CFA Senior Director +1-212-908-0548 Fitch, Inc. One State Street Plaza New York, NY 10004 Jason Paraschac, CFA Senior Director +1-212-908-0746 Jason Pompeii Senior Director +1-312-368-3210 Brian Taylor, CFA Associate Director +1-212-908-0620 William Dickson Analyst +1-212-908-0808 Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549, Email: brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com.