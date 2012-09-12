Sept. 12 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it lowered its
issue rating on MGIC Investment Corp.'s 9% convertible junior
subordinated debentures to 'C' from 'CC'. The issuer ratings on MGIC Investment
Corp. (MGIC), Mortgage Guaranty Insurance Corp., its other operating companies,
and the outstanding 2015 and 2017 debentures are unaffected by this rating
action.
On Sept. 11, 2012, MGIC sent notice to the holders of the debentures that it
planned to defer to Oct. 1, 2022, the interest payment that was scheduled to
be paid on Oct. 1, 2012. Under the terms of the indenture, MGIC has the option
to defer interest for one or more consecutive interest periods up to 10 years
without giving rise to an event of default. We assign a 'C' rating to
subordinated debt instrument obligations on which cash payments have been
suspended in accordance with the instrument's terms.
RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH
Standard & Poor's Ratings Definitions, June 22, 2012
RATINGS LIST
MGIC Investment Corp. (Unsolicited Ratings)
Counterparty Credit Rating CCC/Negative/--
Ratings Lowered To From
MGIC Investment Corp.
Junior Subordinated Debt C CC
This unsolicited rating(s) was initiated by Standard & Poor's. It may be based
solely on publicly available information and may or may not involve the
participation of the issuer. Standard & Poor's has used information from
sources believed to be reliable based on standards established in our Credit
Ratings Information and Data Policy but does not guarantee the accuracy,
adequacy, or completeness of any information used.
Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left
column.
Primary Credit Analyst: Ron A Joas, CPA, New York (1) 212-438-3131;
ron_joas@standardandpoors.com
Secondary Contact: Jeremy Rosenbaum, CFA, New York (1) 212-438-5260;
jeremy_rosenbaum@standardandpoors.com