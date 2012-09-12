BRIEF-Hawaiian Holdings says RPMs for May were 1.4 bln, up 8 pct
* Hawaiian Airlines reports May 2017 traffic statistics and updates expected second quarter metrics
Moody's rates Computer Science Corp debt Baa2
* Hawaiian Airlines reports May 2017 traffic statistics and updates expected second quarter metrics
MEXICO CITY, June 6 Delta Air Lines and Mexican peer Grupo Aeromexico said on Tuesday they have signed a joint cooperation agreement to beef up their cargo operations in the market between the United States and Mexico.