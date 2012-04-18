April 18 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it assigned
New York City-based ad agency holding company Omnicom Group Inc.'s
proposed $500 million senior unsecured notes due 2022 its 'BBB+' issue-level
rating. The company plans to use net proceeds of the issuance for general
corporate purposes.
Standard & Poor's long-term corporate credit rating on Omnicom is 'BBB+' and
the rating outlook is stable. Pro forma for the proposed notes issuance,
Omnicom's debt to EBITDA (adjusted for leases, pensions, and
acquisition-related liabilities) is 2.6x as of March 31, 2012. This is below
our 3x leverage threshold for the company at a 'BBB+' rating.
The corporate credit rating reflects Omnicom's strong position among top
global advertising agency holding companies, good geographic and business
diversity, a flexible cost structure, and good discretionary cash flow. We
expect Omnicom's leverage will remain in the mid-2x area over the intermediate
term, given the lack of near-term debt maturities, our expectations for
continued share repurchases and acquisition activity, and our expectation of
mid-single-digit organic revenue growth and modest EBITDA margin expansion in
2012. (For the latest complete corporate credit rationale, see Standard &
Poor's research report on Omnicom published Nov. 22, 2011.)
RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH
-- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008
-- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Rating Each Issue, April 15, 2008
RATINGS LIST
Omnicom Group Inc.
Corporate Credit Rating BBB+/Stable/A-2
New Rating
Omnicom Group Inc.
$500M sr unsecd nts due 2022 BBB+
Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left
column.