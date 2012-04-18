April 18 - OVERVIEW
-- We have assigned an 'A+/Stable' long-term rating and a 'A-1'
short-term rating to Nykredit Realkredit's existing issuances of "section 33e"
bonds (junior covered bonds) out of its Capital Centres E and H.
-- We have assigned these ratings based on our principles of credit
ratings. The current approach does not envision any additional rating uplift
from that of the senior unsecured debt rating on the issuer as a result of the
characteristics of these bonds.
-- Section 33e bonds have a junior ranking claim on the cover pool assets
from the capital center under which they are issued. The proceeds must be
placed in particularly secure assets, which are to be placed in separate
accounts dedicated to the specific capital center.
-- If the issuer defaults, payments on section 33e bonds from Nykredit
Realkredit's Capital Centres E and H become deferred until all respective
senior covered bonds ("saerligt daekkede obligationer") have redeemed, or if a
bankruptcy administrator is confident that the senior covered bonds can be
repaid. The bonds are dual-recourse instruments as they are secured by the
residual or remaining assets within the individual capital center, and also
rank pari passu with the senior unsecured debt.
LONDON (Standard & Poor's) April 18, 2012--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services
today assigned a 'A+' long-term credit rating and a 'A-1' short-term rating to
Nykredit Realkredit A/S's (A+/Stable/A-1) issuances of Danish section 33e
bonds (DKSE33e; Danish legislation-enabled junior ranking mortgage bonds) out
of its Capital Centres E and H. We have assigned a stable outlook to the
long-term rating (see list below).
Standard & Poor's ratings address timely payment of interest and ultimate
payment of principal on or before legal final maturity of the bonds.
We understand that Nykredit Realkredit has issued section 33e bonds to raise
funds for posting additional collateral in its capital centers issuing
"saerligt daekkede obligationer" (SDO; Danish senior covered bonds).
Nykredit's Capital Centres E and H are existing capital centers which have
separate program documentation and are specifically set up to allow the issuer
to issue SDO bonds.
The 2007 amendment to the Danish covered bond legislation introduced the
requirement to regularly revalue the collateral securing the mortgage loans in
order to make certain Danish covered bonds compliant with the Capital
Requirements Directive. With the amendment, the regulators introduced section
33e bonds to allow mortgage credit institutions issuing SDOs or "saerligt
daekkede realkreditobligationer" (SDRO; Danish mortgage covered bonds) to
raise capital in order to maintain sufficient overcollateralization in the
event that the loan-to-value ratio of the mortgage assets were to increase
above regulatory limits.
The Danish covered bond legislation refers to section 33e loans as bonds that
are issued with the purpose of funding additional overcollateralization. Some
mortgage banks refer to section 33e loans as "junior covered bonds" while
other market participants may refer to them as "issuance of senior debt in
pursuance of section 33e of the Act on Mortgage loans and Mortgage Bonds etc".
We note that section 33e bonds rank junior to the traditional (senior) covered
bonds but rank senior to senior unsecured debt of the issuer for funds from
the associated capital center. We are aware that any surplus of the cover pool
after making payments to covered bonds and section 33e bonds will be
transferred to the bankruptcy estate. Not until then will the senior unsecured
creditors have access to assets from the cover pool.
We consider that if the issuer defaults, principal and interest payments are
deferred until the redemption of all the covered bonds outstanding, or if a
bankruptcy administrator is confident that the covered bonds can be repaid.
Residual claims of section 33e bond investors not fulfilled in the capital
center rank pari passu with senior unsecured creditors' claims against all
other assets not pledged to the mortgage bank's other cover pools.
We understand that no acceleration occurs on the covered bonds, derivatives,
or section 33e bonds if the mortgage credit institution is declared bankrupt.
However, an administrator may pay back section 33e bond holders if the
administrator is confident that funds are sufficient to repay all remaining
issued covered bonds and derivative counterparties registered in the specific
capital centers.
RATING RATIONALE
As we do not believe that the issuer can commit to or manage levels of
overcollateralization to support section 33e bonds that are similar to what we
typically see for standard covered bonds, we do not consider the benefit of
any recourse to the cover pool in our rating analysis. This is due to the
specific payment mechanics of the Danish section 33e bonds and their purpose
to raise funds to provide additional overcollateralization for the senior
covered bonds.
We also consider that, upon an issuer default, interest payments on the bonds
would be deferred until such time as the senior covered bond holders can be
guaranteed payment in full. Hence, in our opinion, section 33e note holders
are unlikely to receive full payment of principal and interest and will not
receive any interest on deferred interest in such an event. As our ratings
address timely payment of interest and ultimate payment of principal, we
believe it is very likely that our ratings on the section 33e bonds issued out
of Nykredit Realkredit's Capital Centres E and H would be lowered if the
issuer defaults.
Based on these considerations, we will generally align our rating on the
Danish section 33e covered bond issuances to the senior unsecured debt rating
of the issuer (normally a parent entity to the cover pool).
Because the notes rank pari passu with the senior unsecured debt in case the
cover pool is not sufficient to repay the section 33e bonds, and because we
give no benefit to the cover pool in our analysis of the section 33e bonds, we
consider our rating on the section 33e bonds should not be substantially
different to that on the senior unsecured debt of the issuer. As a result, we
would generally expect our rating on the section 33e bonds to reflect any
changes in our ratings on the senior unsecured debt of the issuer.
Consequently, our 'A+' long-term and 'A-1' short-term ratings on the section
33e bonds are the same as our ratings on the issuer's senior unsecured debt.
As a result, the outlook assigned to the long-term rating on the section 33e
bonds reflects the stable outlook assigned to the issuer credit rating.
OTHER CONSIDERATIONS
Should an issuer choose to not refinance the section 33e bonds, this may lead
to a decrease in the overcollateralization available to a capital center.
Changes in available overcollateralization may lead to changes in the ratings
of covered bonds issued out of Nykredit Realkredit's Capital Centres E and H.
Following the issuer's insolvency, all assets in the cover pool act to secure
the preferential claim of the outstanding covered bonds.
The issuance of Danish section 33e bonds is only one of the methods Danish
covered bond issuers are utilizing to meet the legal requirements of
additional posting of collateral when house prices decline. However, Nykredit
Realkredit has also set up capital centers in accordance with the previous
mortgage bond legislation, which enable it to issue "realkreditobligationer"
(ROs; Danish legislation-enabled covered bonds), which are not required to
post additional collateral when house prices fall.
Our current ratings on SDO issuances from Capital Centres E and H are
AAA/Stable/A-1+. As of Sept. 30, 2011, Capital Centre H had a target
overcollateralization level of 5.40% and an available overcollateralization
level of 11.04%. As of Sept. 30, 2011, Capital Centre E had a target
overcollateralization level of 4.50% and an available overcollateralization
level of 7.42%.
As of Dec. 31, 2011, Nykredit Realkredit had issued DKK31.45 billion worth of
section 33e bonds with DKK26.45 billion issued from Capital Centre E (61% of
overcollateralization) and DKK5 billion issued from Capital Centre H (38% of
overcollateralization). We expect issuance to continue as long as house prices
remain under pressure in Denmark.
RATINGS LIST
Program/ Rating
Country: Covered bond type
RATINGS AND OUTLOOK ASSIGNED
Nykredit Realkredit A/S - Capital Centres E and H
Long-term: A+/Stable
Short-term: A-1
Denmark: "Danish Section 33e Bonds" (Legislation-Enabled Junior Ranking
Mortgage Bonds)