(The following statement was released by the rating agency) April 18 - Fitch Ratings has assigned a rating of 'BBB+' to the proposed USD500 million senior unsecured notes to be issued by Inversiones CMPC S.A. These notes will be fully and unconditionally guaranteed by Empresas CMPC (CMPC). Proceeds from the issuance will be used for general corporate purposes. CMPC's credit ratings reflect the company's strong business position and solid financial profile. The ratings also take into consideration the company's consistently conservative financial philosophy, strong market positions and large forestry holdings. During 2011, CMPC generated USD1.064 billion of EBITDA and USD805 million of funds from operations (FFO). The company's investments in working capital and capital expenditures totaled USD896 million, resulting in a negative free cash flow before dividends. CMPC ended 2011 with USD822 million of cash and marketable securities and USD3.4 billion of total debt. The company's net debt-to-EBITDA ratio for 2011 was 2.5 times (x), while its FFO fixed charge coverage ratio was 5.9x. These credit metrics compare with average ratios during the previous five years of 2.4x and 8.9x, respectively. Fitch expects the company's metrics to weaken marginally during 2012 and 2013. Market pulp is the company's most important product, accounting for about 53% of EBITDA in 2011. Market conditions for market pulp look to be difficult during 2012 and 2013 due to about four million tons of new pulp capacity in Latin America and weak demand for paper in Europe. CMPC's financials should not be under the same degree of pressure, however, as that of Brazilian market pulp producers due to its product and market diversification. CMPC is the leading tissue producer in several markets in South America and has an important position in many paper products within Chile. The company's position in these markets is strong due to the strong brand equity of its products, its low production cost structure, and strong distribution network. During 2012 and 2013, Fitch forecasts GDP growth rates of 3.4% and 4.2% in Latin America. This level of growth should drive demand for the company's tissue and paper products in these markets and lead to a favorable pricing environment. Liquidity is manageable for CMPC. Debt amortizations total USD293 million during 2012. The pulp and paper operations of CMPC are supported by its ownership of more than 1 million hectares of land in Chile, Argentina and Brazil upon which the company has developed approximately 670,000 hectares of hardwood and softwood plantations. The land and plantations have an accounting value of approximately $4.9 billion as of Dec. 31, 2011. A portion of these plantations could easily be monetized by the company to generate cash, if needed. A ratings upgrade is not likely in the near future as capital expenditures are likely to be high. If market pulp conditions improve, CMPC will likely start construction of a new pulp line in Brazil. The company may also use some of it cash to buy land in Brazil. Fitch's base case includes the expectation of deteriorating economic conditions in Argentina, a key market for the company's tissue business; a change to a more orthodox policy framework in that country would be viewed positively. Factors that could lead to consideration of a Negative Outlook or downgrade include a change of management's strategy with regard to the relatively conservative capital structure the company has maintained. Depressed pulp prices that result in debt financing for the majority of the near- to medium-term capital expenditures could also lead to a negative rating action. Inversiones CMPC is a wholly owned subsidiary of CMPC. It issues debt through its Cayman Island agency. All of Inversiones CMPC's debt is unconditionally guaranteed by CMPC. Its ratings have been linked to those of CMPC through Fitch's Parent and Subsidiary Rating Linkage Criteria. Fitch currently rates CMPC and Inversiones CMPC as follows: CMPC --Local currency and foreign currency Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) 'BBB+'; --National scale rating long-term 'AA (cl)'; --National scale rating short-term 'F1+ (cl)'. The Rating Outlook is Stable. Inversiones CMPC --Foreign currency long-term IDR 'BBB+'; --Senior unsecured notes 'BBB+'; --National scale rating long-term 'AA (cl)'; --National scale rating short-term 'F1+ (cl)'. The Rating Outlook is Stable. (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)