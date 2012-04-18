Overview
-- Centennial, Colo.-based theater advertising company National CineMedia
(NCM) is issuing $315 million of senior secured notes, planning to use
proceeds to refinance a portion of its term loan.
-- We are assigning the proposed notes our 'BB-' issue-level rating with
a recovery rating of '3'. In addition, all other ratings, including our 'BB-'
corporate credit rating on the company, remain unchanged.
-- The stable rating outlook reflects our expectation that NCM will
continue to generate stable cash flows from operations and maintain leverage
in the mid-3x area over the intermediate term.
Rating Action
On April 18, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assigned NCM LLC's
proposed $315 million senior secured notes due 2022 its 'BB-' issue-level
rating (at the same level as our 'BB-' corporate credit rating on the
company). We also assigned the notes a recovery rating of '3', indicating our
expectation of meaningful (50% to 70%) recovery for noteholders in the event
of a payment default. The company plans to use the proceeds from the
transaction to refinance a portion of its existing credit facilities and for
swap breakage fees and expenses. The proposed senior secured notes will be
secured by first-priority liens that will be pari passu with the liens
securing the existing senior secured credit facility.
All other ratings on the company, including our 'BB-' corporate credit rating,
remain unchanged. The rating outlook is stable. (We rate NCM Inc. and
operating subsidiary NCM LLC on a consolidated basis.)
Rationale
The 'BB-' rating reflects our expectation that NCM should be able to maintain
leverage in the mid-3x area over the intermediate term, despite its aggressive
dividend policy. We consider the company's business risk profile as "fair" (as
per our criteria), based on its historically strong EBITDA margin and good
market position. A high dividend payout and minimal cash retention by
operating subsidiary NCM LLC underpin our view that the company's financial
risk profile is "aggressive." Although the company's credit metrics
deteriorated slightly in the fourth quarter of 2011 because of weak
advertising demand, we expect revenue and EBITDA to grow at a low- to
mid-single-digit percentage rate in 2012.
Operating subsidiary NCM LLC is the leading in-theater advertising network in
North America. Our assessment of NCM's business risk as "fair" stems from the
company's high EBITDA margin and long-term contracts with the three largest
national movie exhibitors in the U.S.: American Multi-Cinema Inc., a wholly
owned subsidiary of AMC Entertainment Inc.; Regal Cinemas Corp., a wholly
owned subsidiary of Regal Entertainment Group; and Cinemark USA Inc., a wholly
owned subsidiary of Cinemark Holdings Inc. These contracts provide significant
barriers to entry to new entrants in addition to revenue visibility. A key
risk is that once NCM is able to sell all or nearly all of its inventory,
declining theater attendance could hurt performance, because national
advertisers pay NCM based on a cost per thousand viewers (CPM) ad pricing
metric. Unlike most other advertising media, NCM has minimal ability to expand
its ad inventory and, therefore, relies on inventory utilization, ad rate
increases, and winning theater chain clients from its key competitor to
generate revenue growth.
Under our base-case scenario, we expect revenue and EBITDA to grow at a low-
to mid-single-digit percentage rate in 2012, reflecting continued expansion of
the company's screen count, resulting in a higher number of advertising
impressions and an increase in access fees that NCM pays to theaters. We
expect NCM's attendance base to increase at a mid-single-digit rate, and that
national advertising rates will increase in the mid- to high-single-digit
range for the year. Most of the advertising rate growth will likely take place
in the second half of the year because of easier comparisons and potentially
higher demand if political advertising on TV displaces core advertising in
that medium. We also expect that the company will continue to grow local
advertising rates by expanding into more profitable regional advertising. We
estimate that the company's EBITDA margin will decline about 200 basis points
in 2012 (but will still remain very high) because of growth in lower-margin
new network affiliates and a contractual increase in theater access fees.
In the fourth quarter of 2011, revenue decreased 3%, while EBITDA remained
flat, with a 2.4% decline in total advertising revenue offset by a 7.5%
decrease in operating expenses. For the year ended Dec. 31, 2011, the EBITDA
margin was strong at 48.9%--down slightly from 49.2% in the prior-year period
because of growth in lower-margin network affiliate agreements and Fathom
events revenue.
Debt to EBITDA for the year ended Dec. 31, 2011 (pro forma for the proposed
transaction) increased slightly to 3.7x, from 3.5x in the prior-year period.
Although this is slightly lower than the 4x to 5x range of debt leverage that
we regard as indicative of an "aggressive" financial risk profile, the company
distributes nearly all of its free cash flow to shareholders and its founding
members as long as leverage remains below 6.5x. Pro forma EBITDA coverage of
interest declined to 4.2x from 5.1x in the prior-year period as a result of
higher interest expense on the proposed notes and the notes that the company
issued in the third quarter of 2011. We expect debt leverage to remain in the
mid-3x area, based on our outlook for 2012 revenue and EBITDA growth.
Distributions are high, at around 62% of EBITDA for the year ended Dec 31,
2011, leaving discretionary cash flow at only 7% of EBITDA. We expect NCM LLC
to continue to distribute more than 90% of its free operating cash flow to its
founding members and its parent's shareholders, subject to a leverage ceiling
of 6.5x. We expect the operating subsidiary to generate good free operating
cash flow, but that dividends will result in minimal discretionary cash flow
(less than 10% of EBITDA) and cash.
Liquidity
Liquidity is "adequate" to cover NCM's operating and capital needs over the
next 12 to 18 months, in our view. We believe any further shareholder-favoring
initiatives could weaken the liquidity profile. Our assessment of NCM's
liquidity profile incorporates the following expectations and assumptions:
-- We expect that the company's sources of liquidity over the next 12 to
18 months will exceed uses by over 1.2x.
-- We expect that liquidity sources would remain positive, even with a
15% to 20% EBITDA decline.
-- We expect that the company would be able to maintain covenant
compliance, even with a 15% decrease in EBITDA.
-- The company has the capacity to absorb high-impact, low-probability
adversities, in our view, by reducing its distributions to equity holders.
-- We believe the company has good relationships with its banks and a
satisfactory standing in the credit markets.
Liquidity sources include cash balances of $9 million as of Dec. 31, 2011 at
NCM LLC, our expectation of healthy free operating cash flow, and access under
the company's revolving credit facility. The company has access to $75 million
under the upsized $119 million revolver due 2014. In conjunction with the
proposed note issuance, the company is seeking an amendment to extend the
revolver maturity to 2017. Uses of liquidity include dividends and
distributions to NCM's founding members and NCM Inc., and modest working
capital requirements and capital expenditures of about $10 million to $12
million. We believe that NCM will generate funds from operations of roughly
$150 million to $160 million in 2012, and that it will distribute virtually
all of its free operating cash flow to founding members and to NCM Inc.
The company had roughly a 58% EBITDA cushion against its senior debt leverage
covenant on Dec. 31, 2011. We expect the company to maintain a sufficient
covenant cushion over the intermediate term.
Outlook
The stable rating outlook reflects our expectation that NCM will continue to
generate good cash flow from operations and maintain leverage in the mid-3x
area over the intermediate term. We also believe the company will maintain an
adequate cushion of compliance with covenants. However, weak advertising
demand could pressure the company's performance in the first half of the year,
until political advertising lifts TV spending in the fall.
We could lower the rating if the company's adjusted debt to EBITDA rises above
4.5x because of a more aggressive policy that increases debt through a
debt-financed acquisition or higher dividends. A downgrade is especially
likely if further EBITDA declines or a narrowing of liquidity are accompanied
by more aggressive financial policies. Specifically, a high single-digit
percentage rate revenue decline and a high-teens EBITDA decline that are not
offset by reductions in dividend distributions to founding members and NCM
Inc. could result in a downgrade.
Although unlikely over the intermediate term, we could raise the rating if
there is a deliberate move by management and shareholders to improve and
maintain higher liquidity, especially at NCM LLC, by reducing the amount of
cash flow distributed to shareholders and the founding members.
Ratings List
Ratings Unchanged
National CineMedia Inc.
Corporate Credit Rating BB-/Stable/--
National CineMedia LLC
Corporate Credit Rating BB-/Stable/--
Senior Secured BB-
Recovery Rating 3
Senior Unsecured B
Recovery Rating 6
New Ratings
National CineMedia LLC
$315M sr secd nts due 2022 BB-
Recovery Rating 3