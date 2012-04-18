Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Leofric No.1 plcApril 18 - Fitch Ratings has assigned Leofric No 1 plc's RMBS notes expected ratings, as follows: Class A floating-rate notes: 'AAAsf(exp)', Stable Outlook, (Amount TBD) Class Z VFN floating-rate notes: Not rated (Amount TBD) The final ratings are subject to the receipt of final documents conforming to information already received. The expected ratings are based on Fitch's assessment of the underlying collateral, available credit enhancement (CE), the origination and underwriting procedures used by Coventry Building Society (CBS) ('A'/Stable/'F1') and Godiva Mortgages Limited (a wholly owned subsidiary of CBS), CBS's servicing capabilities, and the transaction's legal structure. CE for the class A notes will initially total 18.5%, which will be provided by the subordination of the class Z VFN notes (15.5%), as well as a fully funded reserve account of 3%, funded from the Z VFN. The notes will represent the first standalone pass-through UK RMBS issuance under the Leofric series, and the first from CBS and Godiva Mortgages Limited (together Coventry). To analyse CE levels, Fitch evaluated the collateral using its default model, details of which can be found in the reports referenced below. The performance of loans originated by Coventry, which meet the eligibility criteria for Leofric No.1 Plc, has been compared to Fitch's UK prime three months-plus arrears index as part of the assessment of the mortgage portfolio. Fitch received originator specific information on static arrears for originations since 2008 by CBS and Godiva. The agency used this information to assess the quality of originations by the lender and compared similar statistics from other UK prime lenders. Fitch received repossession information for 290 loans originated by Coventry, suggesting a quick sale adjustment (QSA) of 18.1%. Due to the small sample size of the data provided, and the fact that the sample only represented a subsection of the Coventry's balance sheet repossessions, the agency adjusted the QSA upwards. Coventry provided Fitch with a loan-by-loan data template. All relevant fields were provided in the data tape, with the exception of information regarding the year of construction for mortgaged properties within the portfolio, where a significant number of loans did not have a year of construction. Coventry has confirmed that no loans within the portfolio are secured against new builds and will provide a warranty to that effect within the transaction documents; therefore, no adjustment was made. Fitch modelled the transaction cash flows using default and loss severity assumptions indicated by the default model under various recession timings, prepayment speeds, and interest rates. The cash flow tests showed that the rated class of notes could withstand loan losses at a level corresponding to the related stress scenario without incurring any principal loss or interest shortfall and can retire principal by legal final maturity. Fitch has looked at the model-implied rating sensitivities to hypothetical changes in defaults and/or recoveries on the assets in a stressed environment. These sensitivities are discussed in the presale report, which will shortly be available on www.fitchratings.com