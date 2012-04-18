(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

April 18 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today it published its updated criteria the midstream energy sector in an article titled "Key Credit Factiors: Criteria For Rating The Global Midstream Energy Industry," on RatingsDirect. These criteria apply globally to ratings on issuers in the midstream energy industry and to ratings on diversified energy companies with material midstream operations, except for rate-based midstream assets that regulated utilities own. In these cases, our criteria on regulated utilities apply. "These criteria are effective immediately, and we don't expect implementation of these criteria to cause rating changes," said Standard & Poor's credit analyst David Lundberg. These criteria specify the key business and financial risk factors that comprise our credit analysis of issuers in the midstream energy industry. We divide the criteria into three key credit factor categories. These are:

-- Category 1 factors are, in our view, the most relevant; typically, they meaningfully affect the rating outcome, and in many instances are critical to our rating conclusions.

-- We view Category 2 factors as being of lesser relevance, but they may in some instances still prove critical.

-- Category 3 factors may be individually meaningful in a few instances, but ordinarily they just shape the company's overall profile in conjunction with the other factors. (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)