April 18 - The gradual economic recovery is helping to support stable ratings on U.S. packaging companies, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said in its industry report card published today, titled "Ratings On U.S. Packaging Companies Remain Mostly Speculative Grade, Yet Stable," on RatingsDirect. "Demand for food and beverage packaging has been fairly steady, and most companies have also been able to pass cost increases down to customers quickly," said Standard & Poor's credit analyst Liley Mehta. Nevertheless, most of companies we rate in this sector--21 of a total 24--are speculative-grade ('BB+' or lower). Moreover, we rate more than half of those 'B+' or below, suggesting that these companies are vulnerable even to modest changes in business conditions. Standard & Poor's 2012 baseline forecast points to continuing slow economic growth, stable consumer spending, and a modest improvement in unemployment rates that would support credit quality for most packaging companies. We don't expect to take many downgrades as we have only three negative outlooks in the sector and believe that most companies we rate have "adequate" liquidity (according to our criteria definitions). But we also don't expect many upgrades for the remainder of the year; most of our rating outlooks are stable. "In general, we expect stable to slightly greater demand for metal, glass, and plastic packaging this year--in line with our baseline assumption for modest economic growth," Ms. Mehta said. "However, we expect demand for foodservice packaging and protective packaging to be flat to declining." Unexpected shifts in companies' financial policies, such as aggressive share buybacks or leveraged acquisitions, would pose a downside risk to this stable credit outlook. The report is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. If you are not a RatingsDirect subscriber, you may purchase a copy of the report by calling (1) 212-438-7280 or sending an e-mail to research_request@standardandpoors.com. Ratings information can also be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site by using the Ratings search box located in the left column at www.standardandpoors.com.