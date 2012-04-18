April 18 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today assigned its 'B-' senior
unsecured issue rating to Oklahoma City-based Chaparral Energy Inc.'s proposed
$350 million senior unsecured notes due 2022. The recovery rating on the notes
is '5', indicating our expectation of modest (10% to 30%) recovery in the event
of a payment default. The 'B' corporate credit rating and stable outlook on
Chaparral are unaffected. The exploration and production company intends to use
proceeds to repurchase its existing $325 million notes due 2017 and for general
purposes. As of Dec. 31, 2011, Chaparral had about $1 billion in balance sheet
debt.
The ratings on Chaparral reflect its high debt levels, elevated cost
structure, and limited scale of operations. Standard & Poor's also
incorporates Chaparral's mix of crude oil and natural gas reserves, solid
reserve life, and improving financial performance in the ratings.
RATINGS LIST
Chaparral Energy Inc.
Corporate Credit Rating B/Stable/--
New Rating
Chaparral Energy Inc.
$350 mil senior unsecured notes due 2022 B-
Recovery Rating 5
