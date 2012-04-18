April 18 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today it assigned its 'B+' issue-level rating and '4' recovery rating to U.S. liquid asphalt reseller Associated Asphalt Partners LLC's $170 million senior secured term loan B and $20 million delayed-draw term loan. The '4' recovery rating indicates that lenders can expect average (30% to 50%) recovery if a payment default occurs. The partnership used net proceeds to partly fund Goldman Sachs Capital Partners' purchase of the company and a small acquisition. Our corporate credit rating on Roanoke, Va.-based Associated Asphalt is 'B+', and the outlook is stable. (For the corporate credit rating rationale, see our research update published Feb. 14, 2012 on RatingsDirect). RATINGS LIST Associated Asphalt Partners LLC Corporate credit rating B+/Stable/-- New Ratings $170 mil senior secured term loan B+ Recovery rating 4 $20 mil delayed draw term loan B+ Recovery rating 4 RELATED RESEARCH Key Credit Factors: Criteria For Rating The Global Midstream Energy Industry, April 18, 2012 Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left column.