(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Overview
-- Portugal-based Participacoes Publicas (SGPS) S.A. (PARPUBLICA) faces a
significant funding gap this year, in part related to the government's
decision to upstream 90% of the privatization receipts from the sale of
PARPUBLICA's stakes in utilities Energias de Portugal S.A (EDP) and REN-Redes
Energeticas Nacionais SGPS S.A. (REN), rather than redeeming company debt.
-- We have revised PARPUBLICA's stand-alone credit profile (SACP) to
'ccc' from 'b' on the increasing likelihood that the company will not be able
to meet its debt service obligations without extraordinary support from the
Republic of Portugal (BB/Negative/B). We continue to assess the likelihood of
extraordinary and timely government support for PARPUBLICA as "very high".
-- We are therefore lowering our issuer credit ratings on PARPUBLICA to
'B' from 'BB-', in accordance with our methodology for government-related
entities (GREs). At the same time, we are removing the rating from
CreditWatch, where it was placed with negative implications on Jan. 17, 2012.
-- The negative outlook reflects: (1) the negative outlook on our
long-term sovereign credit rating on Portugal; (2) a possible further
weakening of PARPUBLICA's financial profile; and (3) that we may reassess our
view of the likelihood of extraordinary government support when the Portuguese
government decides the role of the company, sometime in the next few months.
Rating Action
On April 18, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services lowered its long-term
issuer credit rating on Portugal-based Participacoes Publicas (SGPS) S.A.
(PARPUBLICA) to 'B' from 'BB-'. At the same time, we removed the rating from
CreditWatch, where it was placed with negative implications on Jan. 17, 2012.
The outlook on the rating is negative.
We have revised the recovery rating to '4' from '3'.
Rationale
The downgrade reflects our revision of PARPUBLICA's SACP to 'ccc' from 'b' due
to its weak liquidity, reduced financial flexibility, and a highly leveraged
financial risk profile, as we expect 90% of the proceeds from the recent
privatization of Energias de Portugal S.A (EDP) and REN-Redes Energeticas
Nacionais SGPS S.A. (REN) to be upstreamed to the government. We continue to
believe, however, that there is a "very high" likelihood of extraordinary and
timely government support for PARPUBLICA, based on our assessment of its "very
strong" link to the government and its "very important" public policy role. As
indicated in table 5 of our criteria for GREs (see Related Criteria and
Research), when we revise PARPUBLICA's SACP downward to 'ccc', and Portugal's
local currency sovereign credit rating is 'BB', we lower the long-term rating
on PARPUBLICA by two notches.
We estimate that PARPUBLICA had about EUR5 billion in third-party debt at
end-2011, which is roughly 3% of Portugal's GDP and about 60% of the company's
portfolio holdings (including receivable claims on the state) at year-end 2011.
Our primary concern is PARPUBLICA's weak liquidity position. This has been
exacerbated by the government's decision to prioritize central government debt
reduction by allowing the company to retain only a very small portion of any
cash proceeds from disposals of its portfolio companies. We believe this
reduces the company's ability to redeem its own debts in the short-to-medium
term, without any direct support from the government. For example,
PARPUBLICA's most recent debt issuance in the market was in September 2010: a
EUR887 million seven-year exchangeable bond (redeemable in ordinary shares of
Galp Energia SGPS, S.A., a Portuguese refining and marketing oil and
gas company). Given the current adverse market conditions for Portuguese
issuers, however, we believe this funding option is no longer available.
PARPUBLICA is also the sole owner of Transportes Aereos de Portugal TAP
holdings (TAP; not rated), the ailing national Portuguese airline with net
debt and leasing commitments at an estimated EUR1.1 billion at year-end 2011, of
which around EUR500 million of leasing agreements is backed by the leased
aircraft. This contingent liability further weighs on PARPUBLICA's SACP, in
our view.
The rating on PARPUBLICA is supported by our assessment of the likelihood of
extraordinary and timely government support for PARPUBLICA as "very high".
This assessment reflects our view of PARPUBLICA's "very strong" link with its
100% owner, the Portuguese government. The government influences PARPUBLICA's
strategic and operational activities in a number of ways, including: approving
its budgets and financial plans; appointing its main managerial bodies; and
deciding which assets should be transferred to PARPUBLICA or privatized. While
the government does not provide an explicit and timely guarantee for
PARPUBLICA's debt, it is subject to article 501 of the Portuguese Companies
Code, which indicates that a parent is legally responsible for the liabilities
of its fully-owned subsidiaries. We understand that the statute may provide a
means for creditors of the subsidiary to make claims against the parent from
30 days after the subsidiary defaults. The recently elected government has
indicated its commitment to this obligation, but heightened liquidity
constraints could further pressure the government's cash flow, and therefore
potentially weaken the sovereign's ability to support PARPUBLICA in a timely
fashion.
Our assessment of PARPUBLICA's "very important" role--as Portugal's entity for
holding, managing, and privatizing key participations on behalf of the
government--remains unchanged. We may reassess our view by the end of this
year as the government's further privatization plans under its EU/IMF program
are likely to diminish PARPUBLICA's role at a faster pace.
Liquidity
We view PARPUBLICA's liquidity on a stand-alone basis as "weak" under our
criteria. We estimate the company's cash position could rise to EUR310-EUR380
million after the sale receipts from EDP and REN are collected, taking into
consideration the partial repayment of some of their commercial paper and some
receipts from other smaller sales. We understand that the balance of its
short-term liabilities is related to the purchase of a 2.5% stake in EDP from
Caixa Geral de Depositos (CGD; BB-/Negative/B), which will be fulfilled by the
privatization receipts (separate from the 10% retained cash).
The largest short-term financing need is the put option, exercisable in
December 2012, on the EUR1 billion EDP exchangeable bonds maturing in December
2014. Based on EDP's current market price, this put option would very likely
be exercised, but it would also release the 4% share in EDP that PARPUBLICA
retains. The value of these shares corresponds to approximately EUR350 million
according to the company, leaving a funding gap of about EUR650 million that
would need to be financed in the short term.
This EUR650 million gap could be financed by the following sources:
-- Cash position of EUR310-EUR380 million.
-- Cash from future privatization of Aeroportos de Portugal, S.A.
(estimated EUR150-EUR200 million assuming that 10% of the receipts are kept
under
PARPUBLICA's balance sheet).
-- Our expectation that the government will transfer additional assets to
offset receivables owed to PARPUBLICA for previous privatizations, in order
for these receivables not to be counted as debt under Eurostat's accounting
rule. With these assets as collateral, PARPUBLICA could possibly secure
funding from banks (depending on the type of assets received).
-- Our view that the Portuguese state-owned bank, CGD, will be willing to
provide funding to state-owned companies.
If the above possible funding sources fail to close the gap, we would expect a
"very high" likelihood of extraordinary support from the state treasury.
Recovery analysis
The various senior unsecured notes issued by PARPUBLICA, for a total amount of
EUR4.1 billion, are rated 'B' in line with the corporate credit rating on the
company. The recovery rating on this debt is '4', indicating our expectation
of average (30%-50%) recovery in the event of a payment default, although
recovery prospects are at the low end of this range.
The issue and recovery ratings are supported by PARPUBLICA's portfolio, which
is composed of companies of satisfactory credit quality such as REN), GALP,
Aguas de Portugal (AdP), and ANA. The ratings are constrained, however, by the
notes' unsecured nature and weak documentary protection against further debt
raising. They are also constrained by the Portuguese state's program of
disposal of PARPUBLICA's main assets and the state using 90% of these
asset-sale proceeds from PARPUBLICA to reduce its own debt.
The Portuguese government continues to privatize some of its most valuable and
liquid assets. In particular, since the start of 2012, PARPUBLICA has sold a
21.35% stake in EDP (leaving it with a 4.14% participation post-disposal), as
well as a 40% stake in REN (leaving it with 9.9% ownership). However, in line
with the Portuguese state's decision, only 10% of the proceeds of these sales
(estimated at around EUR320 million) will be left at PARPUBLICA, while the
remaining 90% will be distributed to the state for its own cash needs.
Given this fairly aggressive strategy, we cannot rule out that PARPUBLICA's
enterprise value could diminish significantly over the next few quarters. If
this were to happen, we could make a further downward revision to the recovery
rating, which would trigger a downgrade of the company's issue ratings. Our
most likely default scenario at this point would happen in December 2012,
triggered by the company's inability to refinance its EUR1.0 billion unsecured
bond, maturing at that time.
Standard & Poor's will continue to closely monitor the company's plans to
refinance this debt as well as the asset disposal program and the application
of the sale's proceeds, and we will adjust our recovery ratings accordingly.
Outlook
The negative outlook reflects: (1) the negative outlook on our long-term
ratings on the Republic of Portugal; (2) possible further pressure on
PARPUBLICA's financial profile; and (3) that we could reassess our view of the
likelihood of extraordinary support. All other things being equal, if we lower
the sovereign credit ratings we will also lower the ratings on PARPUBLICA. We
also see potential downside risks to our assessment of the likelihood of
government support, given ongoing government discussions about the future role
of the company. Additionally, we could revise our assessment of PARPUBLICA's
SACP if pressure on its financial risk profile increases due to a lack of
progress in refinancing its upcoming debt maturities, or challenges to the
sustainability of its operating model.
Related Criteria And Research
-- Rating Government-Related Entities: Methodology And Assumptions, Dec.
9, 2010
-- Criteria Guidelines For Recovery Ratings On Global Industrials
Issuers' Speculative-Grade Debt, Aug. 10, 2009
-- Use Of CreditWatch And Outlooks, Sept. 14, 2009
-- Debt Recovery For Creditors And The Law Of Insolvency In Portugal,
Dec. 14, 2007
-- General Criteria: How Standard & Poor's Uses Its 'CCC' Rating, Dec.
12, 2008
Ratings List
Downgraded; CreditWatch/Outlook Action
To From
PARPUBLICA - Participacoes Publicas (SGPS) S.A.
Issuer Credit Rating B/Negative/-- BB-/Watch Neg/--
Senior Unsecured B BB-/Watch Neg
Recovery Rating 4 3
(Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)