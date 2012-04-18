(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Risk Radar here April 18 - Fitch Ratings today published its quarterly 'Risk Radar' report, providing market participants with a broad view of global macroeconomic trends, their potential risks and potential effects on credit ratings. Key trends summarized in this edition include the heightened urgency of the eurozone financial crisis, high global oil prices, U.S. fiscal policy uncertainties, and the effect of likely growth slowdown in China. The 'Risk Radar' encapsulates important elements of change to better identify, communicate and appreciate macro-economic risks that have an effect on credit conditions across different regions and sectors. Fitch believes having a greater cross-fertilization of perspectives improves our ability to put developments in context as they relate to Fitch's ratings across the globe. Fitch published the first edition in January 2012 and anticipates releasing on a quarterly basis. The full 'Risk Radar' report is available at 'www.fitchratings.com' or by clicking on the link. (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)