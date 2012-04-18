(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
April 18 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed four German development banks'
Long-Term Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at 'AAA'/Stable. The banks are KfW
, Landwirtschaftliche Rentenbank Rentenbank), NRW.BANK
and Landeskreditbank Baden-Wuerttemberg - Foerderbank (L-Bank).
Each banks' Long-Term IDRs are equalised with those of their guarantors. KfW
and Rentenbank are both backed by guarantees from the Federal Republic of
Germany (FRG; 'AAA'/Stable). Rentenbank's continuation as an economic entity is
guaranteed by the German State through a maintenance obligation (Anstaltslast).
KfW is also guaranteed by a maintenance obligation as well as a direct and
unlimited statutory guarantee covering the bank's obligations
(Gewaehrtraegerhaftung).
NRW.BANK and L-Bank are both covered by a maintenance obligation and an explicit
unconditional guarantee obligation from their respective owners, the State of
North Rhine-Westphalia (State of NRW; 'AAA'/Stable) and the State of
Baden-Wuerttemberg (State of BW). While the State of BW is unrated by Fitch, its
creditworthiness is underpinned by the strength of the German solidarity system,
which links BW's creditworthiness to that of the Federal Republic of Germany.
The nature of the State support is unlikely to change significantly in the
medium term due to the strategic importance of these banks to the German economy
and their entrenchment in the domestic financial system. The support structure
was approved by the European Union in 2002, although under competition law the
banks may only engage in non-competitive activity. This also makes significant
changes to the banks' business models unlikely in the medium term.
Fitch does not assign a Viability Rating to these banks as their business models
are entirely dependent on the support of their State guarantors.
KfW is the largest development bank in Europe. It is 80% owned by FRG, with the
remaining holding split amongst Germany's Laender (federal states). KfW's export
and project financing commercial activities are contained in the bank's
wholly-owned subsidiary KfW IPEX-Bank GmbH (not rated), which is legally
independent and excluded from the State guarantees.
Rentenbank is also primarily active in Germany, focussing on the agriculture and
agribusiness sectors. The bank's original capital was provided by members of the
German agricultural industry, but the capital is now treated in a similar way to
an endowment fund and the bank has no legal owners. FRG acts as maintenance
obligor.
NRW.BANK provides funding for economic, social, municipal, infrastructure and
housing projects in the State of NRW. The bank is wholly-owned by the State of
NRW, which acts as guarantor to the bank.
L-Bank endorses homeownership, supports families and students, and promotes
small- and medium-sized companies through the provision of low interest rate
loans in its operating region of BW. The bank is wholly owned by the State of
BW.
The rating of each bank is sensitive to a downgrade of FRG, or a change in the
terms of the State guarantees. Fitch does not consider either of these scenarios
likely in the foreseeable future.
The rating actions are as follows:
KfW
Long-term IDR affirmed at 'AAA', Stable Outlook
Short-term IDR affirmed at 'F1+'
Support Rating affirmed at '1'
Support Rating Floor at 'AAA'
Senior Unsecured long-term rating affirmed at 'AAA'
Senior Unsecured short-term rating affirmed at 'F1+'
Market Linked Securities affirmed at 'AAAemr'
Rentenbank
Long-term IDR affirmed at 'AAA', Stable Outlook
Short-term IDR affirmed at 'F1+'
Support affirmed at '1'
Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'AAA'
Senior Unsecured long-term rating affirmed at 'AAA'
Senior Unsecured short-term rating affirmed at 'F1+'
Market Linked Securities affirmed at 'AAAemr'
Subordinated notes affirmed at 'AAA'
NRW.BANK
Long-term IDR affirmed at 'AAA', Stable Outlook
Short-term IDR affirmed at 'F1+'
Support affirmed at '1'
Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'AAA'
Senior Unsecured long-term rating affirmed at 'AAA'
Senior Unsecured short-term rating affirmed at 'F1+'
Medium-term senior unsecured notes affirmed at 'AAA'
Commercial Paper affirmed at 'F1+'
Short-term certificate of deposit affirmed at 'F1+'
Subordinated notes affirmed at 'AAA'
L-Bank
Long-term IDR affirmed at 'AAA', Stable Outlook
Short-term IDR affirmed at 'F1+'
Support Rating affirmed at '1'
Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'AAA'
Senior Unsecured long-term rating affirmed at 'AAA'
(Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)