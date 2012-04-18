(The following statement was released by the rating agency) April 18 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed four German development banks' Long-Term Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at 'AAA'/Stable. The banks are KfW , Landwirtschaftliche Rentenbank Rentenbank), NRW.BANK and Landeskreditbank Baden-Wuerttemberg - Foerderbank (L-Bank). Each banks' Long-Term IDRs are equalised with those of their guarantors. KfW and Rentenbank are both backed by guarantees from the Federal Republic of Germany (FRG; 'AAA'/Stable). Rentenbank's continuation as an economic entity is guaranteed by the German State through a maintenance obligation (Anstaltslast). KfW is also guaranteed by a maintenance obligation as well as a direct and unlimited statutory guarantee covering the bank's obligations (Gewaehrtraegerhaftung). NRW.BANK and L-Bank are both covered by a maintenance obligation and an explicit unconditional guarantee obligation from their respective owners, the State of North Rhine-Westphalia (State of NRW; 'AAA'/Stable) and the State of Baden-Wuerttemberg (State of BW). While the State of BW is unrated by Fitch, its creditworthiness is underpinned by the strength of the German solidarity system, which links BW's creditworthiness to that of the Federal Republic of Germany. The nature of the State support is unlikely to change significantly in the medium term due to the strategic importance of these banks to the German economy and their entrenchment in the domestic financial system. The support structure was approved by the European Union in 2002, although under competition law the banks may only engage in non-competitive activity. This also makes significant changes to the banks' business models unlikely in the medium term. Fitch does not assign a Viability Rating to these banks as their business models are entirely dependent on the support of their State guarantors. KfW is the largest development bank in Europe. It is 80% owned by FRG, with the remaining holding split amongst Germany's Laender (federal states). KfW's export and project financing commercial activities are contained in the bank's wholly-owned subsidiary KfW IPEX-Bank GmbH (not rated), which is legally independent and excluded from the State guarantees. Rentenbank is also primarily active in Germany, focussing on the agriculture and agribusiness sectors. The bank's original capital was provided by members of the German agricultural industry, but the capital is now treated in a similar way to an endowment fund and the bank has no legal owners. FRG acts as maintenance obligor. NRW.BANK provides funding for economic, social, municipal, infrastructure and housing projects in the State of NRW. The bank is wholly-owned by the State of NRW, which acts as guarantor to the bank. L-Bank endorses homeownership, supports families and students, and promotes small- and medium-sized companies through the provision of low interest rate loans in its operating region of BW. The bank is wholly owned by the State of BW. The rating of each bank is sensitive to a downgrade of FRG, or a change in the terms of the State guarantees. Fitch does not consider either of these scenarios likely in the foreseeable future. The rating actions are as follows: KfW Long-term IDR affirmed at 'AAA', Stable Outlook Short-term IDR affirmed at 'F1+' Support Rating affirmed at '1' Support Rating Floor at 'AAA' Senior Unsecured long-term rating affirmed at 'AAA' Senior Unsecured short-term rating affirmed at 'F1+' Market Linked Securities affirmed at 'AAAemr' Rentenbank Long-term IDR affirmed at 'AAA', Stable Outlook Short-term IDR affirmed at 'F1+' Support affirmed at '1' Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'AAA' Senior Unsecured long-term rating affirmed at 'AAA' Senior Unsecured short-term rating affirmed at 'F1+' Market Linked Securities affirmed at 'AAAemr' Subordinated notes affirmed at 'AAA' NRW.BANK Long-term IDR affirmed at 'AAA', Stable Outlook Short-term IDR affirmed at 'F1+' Support affirmed at '1' Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'AAA' Senior Unsecured long-term rating affirmed at 'AAA' Senior Unsecured short-term rating affirmed at 'F1+' Medium-term senior unsecured notes affirmed at 'AAA' Commercial Paper affirmed at 'F1+' Short-term certificate of deposit affirmed at 'F1+' Subordinated notes affirmed at 'AAA' L-Bank Long-term IDR affirmed at 'AAA', Stable Outlook Short-term IDR affirmed at 'F1+' Support Rating affirmed at '1' Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'AAA' Senior Unsecured long-term rating affirmed at 'AAA' (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)