(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Sept 13 - Fitch Ratings has assigned Turkiye Garanti Bankasi's
(Garanti) two series of eurobonds final ratings of 'BBB-'. The USD600m notes
will mature in 2017 and the USD750m notes will mature in 2022 and the proceeds
will be used for general corporate purposes.
The notes are senior unsecured and will rank equally with Garanti's other senior
unsecured obligations. The assignment of the final ratings follows the
completion of the issuance and receipt of documents conforming to the
information previously received. The final ratings are the same as the expected
rating assigned on 31 August 2012. However, the Support Rating of the bank was
incorrectly stated in the commentary of 31 August 2012, and has been corrected
below.
Garanti is the second largest privately-owned Turkish retail and commercial
bank, controlling deposit and loan market shares of 12%. Dogus Group, a leading
Turkish conglomerate, holds a 24.2% stake in the bank and Banco Bilbao Vizcaya
Argentaria (BBVA; 'BBB+'/Negative) controls 25.01%. These shareholders, working
in a strategic partnership and equally represented on Garanti's board, are
long-term investors. The remaining shares are broadly held.
Garanti's ratings are as follows:
Long-term foreign currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) 'BBB-'/Stable
Long-term local currency IDR 'BBB-'/Stable
Short-term foreign currency IDR 'F3'
Short-term local currency IDR 'F3'
National Long-term rating 'AAA(tur)'/Stable
Viability Rating 'bbb-'
Support Rating '3'
Support Rating Floor 'BB'
(Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)