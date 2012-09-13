(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Sept 13 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it does not
expect any significant changes to the U.S. supermarket industry's credit quality
in the near term despite tough times because of slow U.S. economic growth,
rising food prices, and persistently high unemployment. In a new report titled,
"Top 10 Investor Questions On The U.S. Supermarket Industry," published earlier
today on RatingsDirect, we examine some of the issues facing the industry.
"For example," said Standard & Poor's credit analyst Charles Pinson-Rose,
"we believe these economic conditions will make it more difficult for
traditional grocery stores to operate." It's likely that they will absorb some
of the higher costs, leading to gross margin contraction, something that has
already been evident in recent operating results. Moreover, nontraditional food
retailers, such as warehouse clubs, discounters, and dollar stores, are
increasing their food offerings and expanding their store bases. Weak economic
conditions, coupled with generally rising gas prices, could intensify the shift
from traditional to nontraditional food retailers in the near term
"Given that we are forecasting flat or slightly negative profits for many
industry participants, we don't expect credit ratios and credit quality to
change," added Mr. Pinson-Rose.
(Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)