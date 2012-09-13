(The following statement was released by the rating agency) -- On Sept. 12, 2012, Banco de Sabadell S.A. (Sabadell) announced the completion of its offer to repurchase series I/2006 preferred securities and series I/2006 and I/2010 nondeferrable subordinated debt securities. -- We are raising our issue ratings on the remaining preferred stock to 'B-' from 'C' and on the remaining nondeferrable subordinated debt to 'B+' from 'D'. -- Today's action doesn't affect the counterparty credit ratings or any other issue ratings on Sabadell. Sept 13 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it has raised its issue ratings to 'B-' from 'C' on the remaining series I/2006 preferred stock issued by Spain-based Banco de Sabadell S.A. (Sabadell) and to 'B+' from 'D' on its remaining series I/2006 and I/2010 nondeferrable subordinated debt. The rating action follows the bank's announcement on Sept. 12, 2012, that it had completed its Sept. 3, 2012, tender offer launched to repurchase part of its outstanding preferred stock and nondeferrable subordinated debt securities (including the abovementioned securities). This action doesn't affect the counterparty credit ratings or any other issue ratings on Sabadell. In our media release on Sept. 5, 2012, we said that we considered Sabadell's tender offer to be a "distressed exchange" under our criteria. According to our criteria, we lowered our issue ratings to 'C' on the preference shares and to 'D' on the nondeferrable subordinated debt (see "Sabadell's Hybrid And Subordinated Debt Downgraded To 'C' and 'D' On Distressed Exchange; No Other Ratings Affected"). We also stated that we would review our issue ratings on any securities subject to the offer that hadn't been purchased upon completion. On Sept. 12, 2012, Sabadell announced it had completed its offer and that it had accepted to repurchase a total amount of EUR109 million, of which EUR65 million correspond to the abovementioned rated securities. Following the settlement of the purchase, the remaining outstanding amount of series I/2006 preferred stock and series I/2006 and I/2010 nondeferrable subordinated debt will be EUR23.9 million, EUR221.9 million, and EUR425.9 million, respectively. We have reviewed our issue ratings on the securities that weren't purchased after the completion of the tender offer, and have decided, based on our criteria, to raise the ratings to 'B-' on the preferred stock and to 'B+' on the nondeferrable subordinated debt, in line with the pre-tender offer ratings (see "Rating Implications Of Exchange Offers And Similar Restructurings, Update," published on May 12, 2009, and "Bank Hybrid Capital Methodology And Assumptions," published on Nov. 1, 2011). In accordance with our criteria, our issue ratings on the preference shares and nondeferrable subordinated debt are derived from Sabadell's stand-alone credit profile, which we assess at 'bb'. RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH -- Sabadell's Hybrid And Subordinated Debt Downgraded To 'C' and 'D' On Distressed Exchange; No Other Ratings Affected, Sept. 5, 2012 -- S&P Says Lowering Of Some Spanish Banks' Preference Shares Were Due To Increased Vulnerability Of Nonpayment, May 28, 2012 -- Credit FAQ: Applying The Bank Hybrid Capital Criteria To Specific Instruments, Dec. 20, 2011 -- Bank Hybrid Capital Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 1, 2011 -- Timeliness of Payments: Grace Periods, Guarantees, And Use Of 'D' And 'SD' Ratings, Dec. 23, 2010 -- Rating Implications Of Exchange Offers And Similar Restructurings, Update, May 12, 2009 RATINGS LIST Upgrade To From Banco de Sabadell S.A. Preferred Stock B- C Subordinated Debt B+ D (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)