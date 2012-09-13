(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Sept 13 - Fitch Ratings has assigned Zephyr Home Loans FCT's (Zephyr HL FCT)
EUR500m class A1 and EUR500m class A2 floating rate notes a final 'AAA' rating
with a Stable Outlook. The notes have a scheduled maturity of 2019 and 2022 and
a legal final maturity of 2053 and 2056, respectively.
The rating is based on Banque Federative du Credit Mutuel's (BFCM;
'A+'/Stable/'F1+') Long-term Issuer Default Rating, which is acting as the main
debtor of recourse, a Discontinuity-Cap (D-Cap) of 8 (minimal discontinuity) and
a level of asset percentage (AP) that Fitch gives credit to of 72.0%.
In terms of sensitivity of the covered bonds' rating, the 'AAA' rating would be
vulnerable to downgrade, all else being equal, if one of the following occurred:
the IDR was downgraded to 'BB' or the publicly committed AP level increased
above 72.0%, which is the maximum AP in line with the 'AAA' covered bond rating.
The 72.0% AP provides no cushion relative to the maximum AP in line with Fitch's
'AAA' rating. The 72.0% AP limits the rating on a probability-of-default (PD)
basis to 'AA+' and supports a one notch recovery uplift. The combination of the
D-Cap of 8 and BFCM's IDR does not limit the rating on a PD basis.
Fitch takes into account the publicly stated AP of 72.0% in its analysis as the
agency considers the programme to be dormant under its updated covered bond
rating criteria since it is only expected to be used for central bank repo
purposes. Under the updated Covered Bond Rating Criteria, Fitch considers
dormant programmes to be more at risk than active programmes; notably when
looking at overcollateralization (OC) and asset pool quality maintenance.
Zephyr HL FCT is a French securitisation vehicle established by BFCM as
custodian and a management company (France Titrisation). The FCT is purchasing
advances made by Caisse Federale de Credit Mutuel (CFCM) to BFCM, the payments
of which exactly match those of the notes. The advances are secured under the
provisions of articles L.211-36 II, and L.211-38 to L.211-40 of the French
Monetary Code by a collateral pool of EUR1.45bn residential loans from the
collateral providers - entities of the Credit Mutuel Maine-Anjou,
Basse-Normandie and Credit Mutuel Ocean (CMO) groups.
Around 47% of the cover assets do not benefit from any guarantee (30.2%), or
only benefit from a mortgage promise (17.0%). Fitch has assumed no recoveries
would be obtained from such loans. The remaining portion is either secured by
other pledges or guarantees (30.9%) or second-lien mortgages (7.9%). Fitch has
assumed low recoveries from such loans. In a 'AAA' scenario, Fitch has
calculated a cumulative weighted average frequency of foreclosure for the cover
assets of 23.0% and a weighted average recovery rate of 15.4%, implying an
expected loss of 19.4%. Limited historical performance data was available for
loans originated by CMO before 2009. Fitch reflected this limited data in its
'AAA' credit loss assumptions.
Around 95% of the loans bear a fixed interest rate, whereas all notes pay a
floating rate. This is offset by swaps with BFCM to hedge interest rate
mismatches between the residential loans and the notes. Fitch took into account
an asset swap margin of 1.0% compared with a weighted average margin of 1.35% on
the notes.
The D-Cap of 8 for this programme reflects the minimal risk of discontinuity of
payments under the notes assuming an insolvency of BFCM due to the programme
being pass-through after a sponsor's default and sufficient liquidity protection
being in place.
Fitch has assigned the following risk assessments of the D-Cap components to the
programme:
Asset segregation: Moderate
This takes into account the satisfactory segregation of the collateral pool from
the bankruptcy estate of the collateral providers, despite residual risks of
asset claw back and set-off from the underlying borrowers.
Liquidity and systemic risk: Very low
This considers the notes reverting to a pass-through pro rata structure
following a default of BFCM, which fully mitigates the risk of liquidity gaps
and sufficient liquidity protection being in place through a reserve being
funded at the loss of 'A' or 'F1' covering the next three months of interest
payments due on the notes.
Cover pool-specific alternative management: Moderate
Fitch considers this assessment as up to two categories worse for dormant
programmes than what the assessment would be if the programme were an active
issuer to the market. This is to reflect a greater link to the IDR of the
sponsor for such programmes. Fitch considers the risk of an issuer devoting less
resource and providing less support to a programme to be greater than for one
that actively issues to the market.
Systemic alternative management: Very Low
This risk assessment incorporates the expected ease of transition to an
alternative manager since there is no need to liquidate the cover assets under a
pass-through structure.
Privileged Derivatives: Moderate
This takes into account the vulnerability of having a material internal
derivative counterparty in the programme.
D-Caps determine the maximum rating notch uplift from the IDR to the covered
bond ratings on a PD basis reflecting Fitch's view of the likelihood of a
programme defaulting immediately following BFCM's default. The assessments of
the components are published for programmes with a D-Cap of 8 but the highest
risk assessment does not drive the result unless Fitch expects that a weakness
in any of the components would compromise the overall minimal discontinuity
assessment for the programme, which is not the case for this programme.
The maximum AP in line with the covered bond rating will be affected, among
others, by the profile of the cover assets relative to outstanding covered
bonds, which can change over time, even in the absence of new issuances.
Therefore it cannot be assumed to remain stable over time.
For all of Fitch's Eurozone Crisis commentary go to here
(Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)