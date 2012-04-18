April 18 - U.S. Bancorp (USB) reported first quarter 2012 (1Q'12) net income of $1.3 billion, a modest 0.9% decrease from the sequential quarter, and a 27.9% increase from the prior year period. These results equated to a peer group leading 1.60% return on assets and 16.2% return on equity in 1Q'12, both of which Fitch views as strong. USB's solid earnings were driven by higher net interest income and continued strong growth in non-interest income, the latter of which was primarily due to a 49.2% sequential growth in mortgage banking revenue. Fitch also notes that the sequential decline in USB's earnings in 1Q'12 was driven primarily from an unfavorable comparison to 4Q'11, which included a one time $263 million merchant settlement gain and expense accruals related to mortgage servicing matters. USB's net interest margin (NIM) remains strong, and held steady at 3.60% in 1Q'12, unchanged from 4Q'11, and slightly lower than the 3.69% NIM in 1Q'11. Similar to other institutions this modest year-over-year decline was due to lower asset yields primarily in the company's investment portfolio, partially offset by continued improvements in deposit pricing. Overall non-performing assets (NPAs) continued to decline in 1Q'12, and the NPA ratio declined to 1.63% in 1Q'12 down from 1.79% in 4Q'11, and down from 2.52% in 1Q'11. The biggest drivers of this improvement were due to reductions in the non-performing construction and development portfolio as well as reductions in covered assets. Fitch notes that USB's credit quality continues to compare favorably to peers, as it has throughout the credit crisis. With USB's continued strong earnings generation, capital ratios have continued to improve. The tangible common equity ratio increased to 6.9% at 1Q'12, up from 6.6% in the sequential quarter. Additionally, the Tier 1 common equity ratio improved to 8.7% at 1Q'12, up from 8.6% at 4Q'11. Under current Basel III proposals, USB estimates its Tier 1 common equity ratio to be 8.4% at 1Q'12. USB continued to drive overall loan growth during the quarter. In 1Q'12, total loans, excluding covered loans, expanded by 1.3%, or $2.694 billion from 4Q'11, and a strong 9.3%, or $16.9 billion, from 1Q'11. Fitch notes that USB's 1Q'12 growth from the sequential quarter benefited from the purchase of approximately $700 million of consumer credit card balances. While Fitch notes that this deal contributed to growth, the yields on the acquired credit card balances also helped support the company's NIM. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.