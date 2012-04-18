April 18 - PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (PNC) reported a
strong first quarter of 2012 (1Q'12), with higher revenues and controlled
non-interest expenses. As a result, PNC produced positive operating leverage on
a sequential basis, and the company expects it will do so throughout 2012. Risk
adjusted earnings remain strong with pre-provision net revenues to net
charges-offs at nearly four times coverage.
Bucking the trend in the industry, PNC posted spread income growth, driven by
the loans acquired from the RBC Bank (USA) acquisition, organic commercial loan
growth, and lower funding costs. PNC closed on this transaction in early March
2012, adding approximately $15 billion in loans and approximately $18 billion in
deposits. The purchase price was below tangible book value, and consideration
was paid in cash.
PNC reported higher residential mortgage and asset management revenues,
contributing to a 7% sequential improvement in non-interest income. The entire
industry benefited during the quarter from strong Refi-related mortgage income,
while asset management revenues were higher on improved equity markets.
Excluding RBC integration expenses ($145 million in 1Q'12 and $28 million in
4Q'11) and the trust preferred securities redemption charge last quarter ($198
million), non-interest expenses were down a solid 7% on a sequential basis. PNC
also reported $40 million in RBC-related operating expenses, and $72 million in
addition to legal reserves in 1Q'12. Expenses continued to be plagued by
mortgage-related charges, albeit at a lower level in 1Q'12 than 4Q'11. PNC
reported $38 million in residential mortgage foreclosure-related expenses in
1Q'12, down from $240 million of residential mortgage foreclosure-related
expenses in 4Q'11.
Similar to others in the industry, PNC reported higher home equity nonperforming
loan balances as a result of new supervisory guidance. Non-performing assets
(NPAs) increased 6% sequentially due to the higher home equity non-performing
loans
(NPLs) and larger foreclosed real estate balances added in the RBC acquisition.
Despite higher NPA balances, NCOs were low for the quarter at only 81 basis
points (bps).
Tier 1 common remained strong at an estimated 9.3% at March 31, 2012, albeit
down from the prior quarter-end as a result of the acquisition of RBC, which
contributed to a decrease of approximately 120bps on the Tier 1 common ratio.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.