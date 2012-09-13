Overview -- Infinity Property and Casualty Corp. is issuing $275 million of senior unsecured notes due in 2022 to refinance its existing $195 million in notes maturing in 2014. -- We are assigning our 'BBB' senior unsecured rating to the proposed issuance. -- Infinity's credit protection measures will remain appropriate for the rating following the refinancing, therefore, we are affirming all of our existing ratings on the company. -- The stable outlook reflects our belief that Infinity's competitive position will remain strong in its markets and that the company will meet our performance expectations. Rating Action On Sept. 13, 2012, Standard and Poor's Ratings Services assigned its 'BBB' senior debt rating to Infinity Property and Casualty Corp.'s (Infinity) proposed $275 million 5% senior unsecured notes due in 2022. At the same time, we affirmed our 'A' financial strength and 'BBB' counterparty credit ratings on the company. The outlook remains stable. Rationale We expect only modest changes to Infinity's credit protection following the proposed issuance. This is because the company intends to use the proceeds to redeem its existing $195 million 5.5% senior notes due in 2014. The company will use the remainder of the proceeds to pay a make-whole provision for redeeming the existing notes, and for general corporate purposes. Pro forma for the transaction, financial leverage increases to 31.5% from 25.1% as of June 30, 2012. EBITDA fixed-charge coverage pro forma for the transaction deteriorates to about 3x from 4x for the first half of 2012. Though these credit measures have weakened modestly due to the somewhat higher debt burden, these ratios are still within our tolerance for the current rating level. Outlook We expect Infinity's competitive position to remain strong in its target nonstandard auto insurance market. In 2012, we believe its gross premium growth will be in the 8%-12% range, stemming from its continued fine-tuning of its product, rating structure, marketing, and agency appointment strategies. We also believe the company's performance should remain favorable in 2012 as it continues to strike an appropriate balance between growth and profitability. However, its 2012 accident-year combined ratio will likely remain slightly higher than historical levels--at about 97%-99%--because of a greater proportion of new business (which is associated with a higher combined ratio). Similarly, we expect overall 2012 return on revenue to be lower than historical norms at around 4%-6% due to continued modestly higher combined ratios, declining investment income (because of low rates), and no expected material favorable or unfavorable reserve development. We also expect Infinity to maintain its conservative financial management with very strong capital adequacy, financial leverage of less than 35%, and GAAP (generally accepted accounting principles) EBITDA fixed-charge coverage of at least 3x. We could lower the ratings if Infinity suffers an underwriting loss arising from poor execution of its targeted geographic penetration strategy or weak insurance pricing cycle management, or if capital, coverage, or leverage falls below our stated expectations. It's unlikely that we will raise the ratings in the next year or two due to the company's narrow product and geographic focus, relatively modest market share, and mixed success so far in showing profitable growth in its target markets. Related Criteria And Research Holding Company Analysis, June 11, 2009 Ratings List Ratings Affirmed Infinity Property and Casualty Corp. Counterparty Credit Rating Local Currency BBB/Stable/-- Hillstar Insurance Co. Infinity Standard Insurance Co. Infinity Select Insurance Co. Infinity Security Insurance Co. Infinity Safeguard Insurance Co. Infinity Preferred Insurance Co. Infinity Insurance Co. Infinity Indemnity Insurance Co. Infinity Casualty Insurance Co. Infinity Auto Insurance Co. Infinity Assurance Insurance Co. Counterparty Credit Rating Local Currency A/Stable/-- Financial Strength Rating Local Currency A/Stable/-- Infinity Premier Insurance Co. Counterparty Credit Rating Local Currency A/Watch Neg/-- Financial Strength Rating Local Currency A/Watch Neg/-- Infinity Property and Casualty Corp. Senior Unsecured BBB New Rating Infinity Property and Casualty Corp. Senior Unsecured BBB