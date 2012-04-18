Overview
Rating Action
On April 18, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services revised its outlook on
Cascades Inc. to stable from positive. At the same time, Standard & Poor's
affirmed its 'BB-' long-term corporate credit rating on the company.
We also affirmed our 'BB+' issue-level rating on Cascades' secured debt; the
'1' recovery rating on the debt is unchanged, indicating our expectations of
very high (90%-100%) recovery in the event of default. In addition, we
affirmed our ' B+' issue-level rating on the company's senior unsecured debt.
The '5' recovery rating, reflecting our expectation of modest (10%-30%)
recovery in default, is unchanged.
The outlook revision reflects our view that the company's leverage will not
decline in 2012 to 3.5x as we expected previously. Although leverage increased
in 2011 in response to higher recycled fiber inputs prices, company
acquisitions, and capital expenditure, we are likely to see leverage decline
to below 5.0x in 2012 (but not as low as 3.5x) because input prices have
dropped.
Rationale
The ratings on Cascades reflect what Standard & Poor's views as the company's
good market position in consolidated markets, a diverse revenue stream, and
vertical integration. These strengths are partially offset, in our opinion, by
what we see as the company's exposure to cyclical boxboard and containerboard
markets, volatile recycled fiber prices, and high debt levels.
Cascades is an integrated packaging and tissue company that manufactures,
converts, collects, and processes recycled paper. It is the No. 1
containerboard producer in Canada, the second-largest producer of coated
recycled boxboard in Europe, and fourth-largest tissue producer in North
America. The company operates facilities in Canada, the U.S., and Europe.
Standard & Poor's considers Cascades' business risk profile as fair. The
company operates in consolidated markets as the top five producers control a
large majority of the market share, with a good market position in the
Canadian containerboard, European boxboard, and North American tissue
segments. Its operations are fairly diverse, in our opinion, with no one
segment representing more than one-third of Cascades' overall revenues and
EBITDA. While we view the company's tissue business to be fairly stable with
steady growth in demand, price increases tend to be difficult to implement
given the highly competitive industry and large customers. Its other two key
businesses--containerboard and, to a lesser extent, boxboard--are cyclical.
Following Cascades' sale of Dopaco and other operating assets, the company is
completely divested of the U.S. boxboard markets. Its acquisition of a
controlling share in Reno De Medici SpA (RdM; not rated), combined with two
existing operating mills in France and Sweden, has increased its boxboard
segment's exposure to Europe, which at present is an unfavorable operating
environment.
Overall, the company's profitability depends on its ability to pass through
recycled fiber costs, which represent about one-third of its production costs.
While sale prices do move up with increases in recycled fiber prices, there is
often a lag of a few months. Recycled fiber prices tend to be volatile and
influenced by demand from China. While Cascades' upstream integration into
Metro Waste Paper Recovery Inc. (not rated) provides it with one-third of its
recycled fiber needs, this does not insulate the company from volatility in
recycled paper prices, because the prices it paid for most of the collected
paper are based on spot recycled paper prices.
The company has what we view as an aggressive financial risk profile. While we
had expected leverage to decline in 2011 on debt paydown and stable EBITDA
generation, the company's actual performance reflected significantly higher
recycled paper input prices, resulting in lower EBITDA generation and
increased debt related to acquisitions. As of Dec. 31, 2011, Standard & Poor's
adjusted debt has increased C$76 million to C$1.75 billion, up from C$1.67
billion at Dec. 31, 2010. The higher debt levels reflect the full
consolidation of RdM (although the debt is nonrecourse to Cascades), debt at
subsidiaries, and larger underfunded pension liabilities than in the previous
year. The company's use of proceeds from the sale of boxboard converting
business Dopaco repaid some of its revolver outstanding but not as much as
expected. Cascades is not likely to reduce debt any further in the near term
but we believe leverage will decline in 2012 to about 4.9x as EBITDA improves
on lower input costs and improved tissue shipments. We also expect 7% revenue
growth stemming from stable prices and increasing tissue volumes. Recycled
fiber prices subsided in fourth-quarter 2011, sorted office papers are down
about 13% from their peak at that time, and corrugated containers are down by
40% since July 2011. As a result, we expect market improvement in the
company's EBITDA margin (before Standard & Poor's adjustments) of just below
9% in the first half of 2012. Cascades' cash flow protection levels (as
measured by funds from operations to adjusted debt) are in the mid-teens at
the moment and we expect them to remain in this area in the next 12 months,
and in line with the ratings.
Liquidity
Cascades has adequate liquidity in our view, with C$8 million cash on hand
(excluding cash in RdM) and about C$468 million (excluding RdM and Metro Waste
Paper Recovery Inc.) available under its C$750 million credit facility. This
credit facility was recently renewed and matures in February 2015. Cascades is
compliant with all bank covenants; however, headroom under its fixed charge
covenant is tight as of Dec. 31, 2011, although we expect it to improve as
EBITDA improves next year. For 2012, we expect a sources-to-uses ratio of
above 2.5x, and sources of liquidity to remain larger than uses in the event
expected EBITDA declines 15%. The company will likely fund capital
expenditures, which are expected to be higher in 2012, through cash flow
generation from operations. Furthermore, we expect Cascades to operate cash
flow neutral in 2012. With a favorable debt maturity profile, we believe cash
from operations to be sufficient to fund capex, acquisitions, investments in
associates, and dividends and share repurchases.
Recovery analysis
For the complete recovery rating analysis, see the recovery report on Cascades
to be published on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal following this
report.
Outlook
The stable outlook reflects our view that the company's leverage will not
decline to 3.5x in 2012 as expected previously. Based on our expectation of
recycled input prices, we believe EBITDA generation will improve markedly in
2012 to 2010 levels and leverage will be about 5x, gradually declining in
subsequent years. Standard & Poor's would likely lower the ratings on Cascades
if volumes and margins do not recover as expected in the first half of 2012,
leading to lower-than-expected EBITDA and a sustainable leverage greater than
5x, and should headroom under the fixed charge covenant not improve. Given our
expectations, an upgrade in the near term is unlikely but would require the
company to demonstrate its ability to sustain a leverage of 3.5x.
Ratings List
Outlook Revised To Stable
To From
Cascades Inc.
Corporate credit rating BB-/Stable/-- BB-/Positive/--
Ratings Affirmed/Recovery Ratings Unchanged
Cascades Inc.
Secured debt BB+
Recovery rating 1
Senior unsecured debt B+
Recovery rating 5
Norampac Inc.
Senior unsecured debt B+
Recovery rating 5