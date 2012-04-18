April 18 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that its rating and
outlook on Gannett Co. Inc. (BB/Stable) are unaffected by the company's
announcement of weaker first quarter operating performance. Revenues declined
2.6% year over year in the seasonally weak quarter ended March 25, 2012. EBITDA
fell 19.8%, reflecting an 8.4% decline in newspaper advertising revenues and
higher investment spending, which more than offset 6.8% and 7.5% increases in
much smaller digital and broadcasting revenues. Publishing ad revenue, which
represents 45% of total revenues, declined 7.4% in 2011 after having dropped
6.1% in 2010.
Our base-case scenario suggests that revenue could decline at a
low-single-digit rate in 2012 and EBITDA could drop at a high-single-digit or
low-double-digit pace, with continued declines in newspaper operations more
than offsetting both broadcasting segment benefits of election advertising and
digital revenue growth. Debt to EBITDA (adjusted for operating leases and
underfunded pension obligations) has remained stable, at around 2.5x over the
past year. We continue to expect that debt leverage could rise to roughly
2.75x in 2012 as weaker operating performance more than offsets debt reduction.
We expect a high-double-digit rate decline in EBITDA in 2013 due to lower
EBITDA in the broadcasting and newspaper groups, a drop in consolidated
discretionary cash flow, and an increase in leverage to the low-3x area,
barring further debt repayment. We expect that the company's dividend and
share repurchase program, which Gannett increased earlier this year, will be
funded with slightly more than 50% of free operating cash flow. This reduces
the amount of cash flow that otherwise would have been available to continue
reducing debt to offset likely pressures on operating performance. We also
expect that management will maintain appropriate financial policies and
accelerate debt reduction should operating performance significantly weaken
again in 2013.