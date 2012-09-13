Sept. 13 - OVERVIEW
-- Westgate Resorts 2012-2 LLC's issuance is an ABS
securitization backed by deeded vacation ownership interval (timeshare) loans.
-- We assigned our preliminary ratings to the class A, B, and C notes.
-- The preliminary ratings reflect our view of the transaction's timely
interest and ultimate principal payments, the legal structure, the initial and
future lessees' estimated credit quality, and the manager's experience, among
other factors.
NEW YORK (Standard & Poor's) Sept. 13, 2012--Standard & Poor's Ratings
Services today assigned its preliminary ratings to Westgate Resorts 2012-2
LLC's $221 million timeshare-collateralized notes (see list).
The note issuance is an asset-backed securities transaction backed by deeded
vacation ownership interval (timeshare) loans.
The preliminary ratings are based on information as of Sept. 13, 2012.
Subsequent information may result in the assignment of final ratings that
differ from the preliminary ratings.
The preliminary ratings reflect our opinion of the credit enhancement
available in the form of subordination, overcollateralization, a reserve
account, and available excess spread; and our view of Westgate Resorts Ltd.'s
servicing ability and experience in the timeshare market.
STANDARD & POOR'S 17G-7 DISCLOSURE REPORT
SEC Rule 17g-7 requires an NRSRO, for any report accompanying a credit rating
relating to an asset-backed security as defined in the Rule, to include a
description of the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms
available to investors and a description of how they differ from the
representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms in issuances of similar
securities.
The Standard & Poor's 17g-7 Disclosure Report included in this credit rating
report is available at "RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH
-- Presale: Westgate Resorts 2012-2 LLC, Sept. 13, 2012
-- Counterparty Risk Framework Methodology and Assumptions, May 31, 2012
-- Global Investment Criteria For Temporary Investments in Transaction
Accounts, May 31, 2012
-- Credit FAQ: Can the U.S. Timeshare Industry Continue its Sales Growth
Rebound?, Feb. 6, 2012
-- Global Structured Finance Scenario And Sensitivity Analysis: The
Effects Of The Top Five Macroeconomic Factors, Nov. 4, 2011
-- S&P Corrects: Ratings On Three Sierra Timeshare Transactions Affirmed,
Aug. 12, 2011
-- Principles Of Credit Ratings, Feb. 16, 2011
-- Methodology: Credit Stability Criteria, May 3, 2010
-- Standard & Poor's Revises Criteria Methodology For Servicer Risk
Assessment, May 28, 2009
-- Legal Criteria For U.S. Structured Finance Transactions: Overview Of
Legal Criteria For U.S. Structured Finance Transactions, Oct. 1, 2006
-- Rating Criteria For U.S. Timeshare Loan Securitizations, Oct. 8, 2003
PRELIMINARY RATINGS ASSIGNED
Westgate Resorts 2012-2 LLC
Class Rating Amount
(mil. $)
A A (sf) 141
B BBB (sf) 49
C BB (sf) 31
Primary Credit Analysts: John J McCarthy, New York (1) 212-438-1145;
j_mccarthy@standardandpoors.com
Shannon E Mooney, New York (1) 212-438-7447;
shannon_mooney@standardandpoors.com
Analytical Manager, U.S. Structured Credit New Issuance: Winston W Chang, New
York (1) 212-438-8123;
winston_chang@standardandpoors.com
Legal Contact: Sabine Zerarka, New York (1) 212-438-6610;
sabine_zerarka@standardandpoors.com