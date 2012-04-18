Overview -- U.S. cable service provider WideOpenWest (WOW) has announced a definitive agreement to acquire Knology Inc. in a transaction valued at about $1.5 billion. -- The company expects the deal to close in the second half of 2012. -- We are placing our 'B-' corporate credit rating and all other ratings on WOW on CreditWatch Positive. Rating Action On April 18, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services placed its ratings on Englewood, Colo.-based cable service provider WideOpenWest Finance LLC (WOW), including the 'B-' corporate credit rating, on CreditWatch with positive implications following its announcement of a definitive agreement to acquire West Point, Ga.-based cable service provider Knology Inc. (B+/Stable/--) for about $1.5 billion. The acquisition is subject to approval by regulators and Knology shareholders and the company expects it to close in the second half of 2012. Rationale The CreditWatch placement reflects the possibility that we may raise the ratings on WOW given the increased scale of the combined company and greater geographic diversity. These factors could support an improved business risk profile assessment, which we currently view as "weak" for each company individually. The weak business risk profiles also reflect maturing industry conditions and aggressive competition from better capitalized incumbent cable and telephone companies. We view the proposed transaction as complementary given the two companies' positions as cable overbuilders (competitors to the incumbent cable provider) in most of their markets, where they have relied on localized marketing strategies and superior customer service to capture market share from the incumbents. The acquisition would increase WOW's basic video subscriber base by around 60% to about 692,000 customers, making it the eighth-largest cable provider in the U.S. Video penetration for the combined company is about 25%, which is typical of an overbuilder and we do not expect any material growth from video customers over the next few years except from market expansion activity. The transaction improves WOW's geographic diversity given that Knology has operations primarily in the Southeast and Midwest U.S., whereas WOW's footprint is predominantly in Ohio, Michigan, Indiana, and Illinois. Knology operates in lower density service areas, where competition from the incumbent cable operators is not as aggressive. Moreover, AT&T and Verizon have deployed their respective U-Verse and FiOS video services in only a few of Knology's markets. Knology also has a large presence in the commercial segment, which accounts for about 20% of its revenue, and has good capabilities to offer business customers Internet protocol (IP)-based products and services. Excluding potential operating synergies, we estimate that pro forma operating lease-adjusted debt to EBITDA will be under 7.0x, compared with about 6.6x for WOW on a stand-alone basis as of Dec. 31, 2011. However, we note that leverage at transaction close will depend on the amount of equity contributed by WOW's financial sponsor owners. We also believe that WOW will have reasonable prospects to improve credit measures in the near term from EBITDA growth, but we expect financial policies to remain aggressive. CreditWatch In resolving the CreditWatch listing, we will consider the operating outlook for the combined company and its business strategy, and whether the scale and diversity benefits warrant a revised business risk profile assessment. Another key rating consideration will be WOW's financial policy, especially given its history of shareholder-friendly actions. We expect the CreditWatch to be resolved with an affirmation of the current rating or an upgrade of no more than one notch. We also will reassess recovery prospects based on the new capital structure of the combined entity. Ratings List Ratings Placed On CreditWatch To From WideOpenWest Finance LLC Corporate Credit Rating B-/Watch Pos/-- B-/Stable/-- Senior Secured 2nd-lien term loan CCC/Watch Pos CCC Recovery Rating 6 6 1st-lien revolver & term loan B-/Watch Pos B- Recovery Rating 4 4 