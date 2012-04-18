Overview
-- U.S. cable service provider WideOpenWest (WOW) has announced a
definitive agreement to acquire Knology Inc. in a transaction valued at about
$1.5 billion.
-- The company expects the deal to close in the second half of 2012.
-- We are placing our 'B-' corporate credit rating and all other ratings
on WOW on CreditWatch Positive.
Rating Action
On April 18, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services placed its ratings on
Englewood, Colo.-based cable service provider WideOpenWest Finance LLC
(WOW), including the 'B-' corporate credit rating, on CreditWatch
with positive implications following its announcement of a definitive agreement
to acquire West Point, Ga.-based cable service provider Knology Inc.
(B+/Stable/--) for about $1.5 billion. The acquisition is subject to approval by
regulators and Knology shareholders and the company expects it to close in the
second half of 2012.
Rationale
The CreditWatch placement reflects the possibility that we may raise the
ratings on WOW given the increased scale of the combined company and greater
geographic diversity. These factors could support an improved business risk
profile assessment, which we currently view as "weak" for each company
individually. The weak business risk profiles also reflect maturing industry
conditions and aggressive competition from better capitalized incumbent cable
and telephone companies.
We view the proposed transaction as complementary given the two companies'
positions as cable overbuilders (competitors to the incumbent cable provider)
in most of their markets, where they have relied on localized marketing
strategies and superior customer service to capture market share from the
incumbents. The acquisition would increase WOW's basic video subscriber base
by around 60% to about 692,000 customers, making it the eighth-largest cable
provider in the U.S. Video penetration for the combined company is about 25%,
which is typical of an overbuilder and we do not expect any material growth
from video customers over the next few years except from market expansion
activity.
The transaction improves WOW's geographic diversity given that Knology has
operations primarily in the Southeast and Midwest U.S., whereas WOW's
footprint is predominantly in Ohio, Michigan, Indiana, and Illinois. Knology
operates in lower density service areas, where competition from the incumbent
cable operators is not as aggressive. Moreover, AT&T and Verizon have deployed
their respective U-Verse and FiOS video services in only a few of Knology's
markets. Knology also has a large presence in the commercial segment, which
accounts for about 20% of its revenue, and has good capabilities to offer
business customers Internet protocol (IP)-based products and services.
Excluding potential operating synergies, we estimate that pro forma operating
lease-adjusted debt to EBITDA will be under 7.0x, compared with about 6.6x for
WOW on a stand-alone basis as of Dec. 31, 2011. However, we note that leverage
at transaction close will depend on the amount of equity contributed by WOW's
financial sponsor owners. We also believe that WOW will have reasonable
prospects to improve credit measures in the near term from EBITDA growth, but
we expect financial policies to remain aggressive.
CreditWatch
In resolving the CreditWatch listing, we will consider the operating outlook
for the combined company and its business strategy, and whether the scale and
diversity benefits warrant a revised business risk profile assessment. Another
key rating consideration will be WOW's financial policy, especially given its
history of shareholder-friendly actions. We expect the CreditWatch to be
resolved with an affirmation of the current rating or an upgrade of no more
than one notch. We also will reassess recovery prospects based on the new
capital structure of the combined entity.
