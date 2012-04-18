(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
April 18 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed the ratings of Cyrela Commercial
Properties S.A. Empreendimentos e Participacoes (CCP), as follows:
--Foreign Currency Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BB';
--Local Currency Long-term IDR at 'BB';
--Long-term National Scale at 'AA-(bra)';
--Long-term National Scale rating of the BRL204.4 million second debenture
issuance, due 2017 at 'AA-(bra)'.
The Outlook for the corporate ratings is Stable.
The affirmation of CCP's ratings considers the company's aggressive growth
strategy for the next four years, which should lead to a substantial increase of
its leverage, when compared to its conservative historical levels. This growth
strategy will require a higher debt volume to finance the high investments
scheduled for the next four years and will require financial discipline as to
avoid pressure on its ratings. Fitch believes that CCP will preserve a
satisfactory liquidity level and, mainly, an adequate debt profile, based on the
intensive use of long-term real estate credit lines, linked with the future cash
flow from the projects, and lower use of corporate debt. These factors should
restrict, in a satisfactory manner, the effects of a higher leverage and limit
refinancing pressures in the short and medium terms.
CCP's ratings reflect its stable business base and growing operational cash
generation. The ratings also reflect its diversified portfolio of assets with
economic value significantly superior to its debt, which positions CCP as one of
the leading companies in the leasing of high-standard corporate buildings in
Brazil. Historically, CCP has shown residual vacancy and delinquency rates, and
high margins in its businesses. The ratings also contemplate the expectation
that CCP will successfully manage a higher level of long-term debt to finance
its strong expansion, and that the company should preserve a satisfactory
financial profile, supported by adequate liquidity and considerable financial
flexibility, since a large portion of its assets were unencumbered at end-2011.
The higher leverage expected associated with the expectation of negative free
cash flow (FCF) over the next few years limits the ratings, as well as the fact
that CCP's businesses are strongly dependent on the fluctuations of the domestic
economy, as well as the availability of long-term credit lines.
The rating also takes into account CCP's strong brand, and the operational
synergies and integration with Cyrela Brazil Realty Empreendimentos Imobiliarios
S.A. (Cyrela; (rated with a foreign and local currency IDR of 'BB', and
long-term national scale rating of 'AA-(bra)' by Fitch, with a Negative Outlook
for the corporate ratings) - one of Brazil's largest real estate construction
companies.
Fitch also considered in its assessment the current relatively favorable country
environment and the expansion cycle of the industry, as well as CCP's experience
and the competitive advantage of its integrated business model within a highly
fragmented industry. This permits the company to manage and develop
high-standard assets, with strategic location and strong demand
Diversified Portfolio of Commercial Properties
CCP is a leading company in the domestic market of leasing high-standard
corporate buildings in the Sao Paulo market and benefits from its integrated
business model. At Dec. 31, 2011, the company owned 18 commercial properties,
with an estimated BRL2.1 billion market value and gross leasable area (GLA) of
195.5 thousand square meters (sqm). Around BRL1.3 billion (62%) of the portfolio
market value corresponds to 12 corporate buildings. The diversified portfolio
also includes two shopping malls, two distribution centers and two office
centers. CCP has an aggressive growth strategy and currently has 14 projects
under development. These projects should add a total GLA of 333,3 thousand of
sqm, expected to be delivered between 2012 and 2015, with a total of scheduled
investments of BRL778 million. CCP's high-quality portfolio and its access to
long-term credit lines support its strong market position, considered
sustainable in the medium term.
Predictable and Growing Cash Generation Capacity in the Lease Business
CCP's cash flow generation from its lease agreements is predictable and growing.
In 2011, total net revenue evolved 28%, compared to 2010, to BRL309 million.
This increase reflected the renewals and closing of new leases as well the
relevant revenues from property sales and development of BRL140 million in 2011.
In 2011, the company reported gross revenue of BRL321 million, which included
BRL140 million of asset sales and development. Net operating income (NOI),
considering only lease revenues, was BRL150 million, in comparison with BRL132
million in 2010.
EBITDA grew consistently since 2007. In 2011, CCP reported BRL180 million of
EBITDA and an EBITDA margin of 58.3%, against BRL156 million and 64.4% in 2010,
respectively. High EBITDA margins are characteristic of the segment, since
operating costs are low when compared to lease revenues. The volatility of
EBITDA margin results from asset sales, which carry lower and volatile margins
when compared with the recurring revenues of lease agreements.
CCP's cash flow generation capacity also evolved. In 2011, funds from operations
(FFO) was BRL218 million and the cash flow from operations (CFFO) BRL86 million.
These figures compare favorably with the BRL127 million and BRL46 million
recorded in 2010, respectively. With capex of BRL5 million and dividends of
BRL33 million, CCP's FCF was BRL48 million. CCP's aggressive capex plan of
around BRL778 million over the period 2012-2015 should result in negative FCF
over the period 2012-2014, not considering possible future asset sales. Fitch
expects that the company can assure long-term real estate construction financing
for its projects, with amortizations based on the proceeds from the leased
assets, so as to preserve its cash flow.
Leverage Should Increase Due to Expansion
CCP's expansion of operations is capital intensive and highly dependent on
availability of long-term credit lines and access to capital markets. Leverage,
measured by total debt/EBITDA, was adequate at 3.9 times (x) at end-2011,
compared with 3.8x at end-2010, while net leverage was 1.9x, compared to 1.6x
over the same period. CCP's net leverage should increase significantly in 2012
to around 4.5x, and should continue to be high in 2013, since part of the high
investment should be financed with long-term real estate construction financing.
The company's predictable cash generation and the increased participation of
long-term construction financing partially mitigates the expected leverage
increase. These financings should reach between 50% and 60% of CCP's total debt
in 2012 to 2013.
When compared with the company's market value of properties, the leverage is
low. The loan to value ratio (net debt/estimate market value) was 16% at
end-2011, without considering the projects under development. This ratio should
increase to between 40% and 50% over the period 2012-2015, considering the
expansion of the property portfolio based on asset-secured construction
financing. The leverage increase, combined with a downturn in the domestic
economy, could pressure the company's ratings.
Adequate Liquidity for Debt Maturing in the Short Term
CCP's liquidity position is satisfactory for the debt maturities due in 2012. At
Dec. 31, 2011, total cash and equivalents amounted to BRL353 million and the
total debt was BRL697 million. The company had relatively high short-term debt
of BRL279 million, which was partially increased with the proceeds from the
second debenture of BRL204.4 million issued in February 2012. CCP shows reduced
debt maturities of BRL70 million in 2013 and BRL66 million in 2014.
CCP also counts on good financial flexibility since around 75% of the estimated
market value of its assets were unencumbered in December 2011. At Dec. 31, 2011,
the market value of unencumbered assets covered about 5.3x its corporate net
debt. Fitch expects CCP to continue to manage its liquidity conservatively and
preserve a long-term debt amortization profile.
Satisfactory History of Operating Performance
CCP has reported a satisfactory operating performance since 2007. The company
has shown reduced turnover of leases and vacancy at residual rates. In 2011,
both physical and financial vacancies were at 0.8%. The lease maturity profile
is well distributed, with 3% maturing in 2012 and 22% in 2013. CCP has a
concentration of tenants; the 20 largest accounted for 90% of the total monthly
revenue from corporate buildings in 2011. This risk is partially mitigated by
the high quality of the tenants and the portfolio, as well as by the country's
favorable environment and, in addition, the strong demand and low vacancy rates
in Sao Paulo and Rio de Janeiro.
Potential Rating or Outlook Drivers
CCP's ratings can be negatively affected if the company does not manage its
liquidity carefully and weakens the coverage of its short-term debt; by an
increase in leverage above Fitch's expectations; by the weakening of the debt
maturity profile to finance the high-capex plan; by cost increases above budgets
of projects or other factors that can intensely weaken the company's cash
generation. An adverse economic environment can also lead to a negative rating
action. Positive rating actions are considered unlikely given the increased
challenges associated with the expected increase of CCP's leverage.
