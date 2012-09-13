(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Overview
-- We have lowered our base-case projections for the revenues and
earnings of Italy-based newspaper and magazine publisher Gruppo Espresso and
for the Italian advertising market over the next 12 to 18 months.
-- We anticipate Gruppo Espresso's credit metrics will weaken
increasingly over the next 12 to 18 months, in line with our view of continued
deterioration in Italy's economy during the period.
-- We are revising our outlook to negative from stable and affirming our
'BB' long-term rating on Gruppo Espresso.
-- The negative outlook reflects our view that the tough macroeconomic
conditions in Italy could prompt weakening in Gruppo Espresso's earnings and
credit metrics over the next 12 to 18 months.
Rating Action
On Sept. 13, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services revised its outlook on
Italy-based newspaper and magazine publisher Gruppo Editoriale L'Espresso SpA
(Gruppo Espresso) to negative from stable. At the same time, we affirmed our
'BB' long-term corporate credit rating on Gruppo Espresso.
We also affirmed our 'BB' issue rating on Gruppo Espresso's senior unsecured
debt. The recovery rating on the senior unsecured debt is unchanged at '3',
indicating our expectation of meaningful (50%-70%) recovery in the event of a
payment default.
Rationale
The rating action reflects our view that Italy's deteriorating economy is
likely to result in a substantially weaker-than-anticipated Italian
advertising market over the coming 12 to 18 months. As a result, we have cut
our base-case projections for Gruppo Espresso's operating performance and its
credit metrics over the period. In particular, we now think the group's
adjusted debt leverage could reach or exceed 3.5x at in 2012 and 2013, which
we view as high for the current ratings.
In addition, while not central to our base-case scenario,the timing of a
possible final court decision on the recent tax ruling opposing Gruppo
Espresso and the Italian tax authorities could coincide with the upcoming
refinancing of its EUR228 million of senior unsecured debt, although we
recognize it's extremely difficult to make a reasonable estimate of the
timing. From the group's perspective, a potential negative ruling could
increase its financial risks. At this stage, though, we haven't factored such
risks into the current ratings.
We now anticipate Italy's advertising market will post a decline in the low
double digits in 2012, following further downward revisions in our base-case
scenario. We base our projection on the 9.5% decline in advertising spending
over the first half of this year and our revised forecast for a 2.1% GDP
contraction in Italy in 2012 (see "The Curse Of The Three Ds: Triple
Deleveraging Drags Europe Deeper Into Recession," published July 30, 2012, on
RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal").
Although we expect Gruppo Espresso to outperform the market, we anticipate a
high-single-digit drop in revenues and narrowing of the group EBITDA margin to
around 14% in 2012.
We remain cautions on the possible evolution of advertising spending in Italy
beyond 2012, given the uncertain economic outlook and limited visibility on
investments in advertising. Consequently, we think the advertising market will
continue to weaken in 2013, although at a slower pace than in 2012.
Under our base case, we expect Gruppo Espresso's ratio of adjusted debt to
EBITDA (leverage) to stand at 3.5x in 2012 and to approach 4.0x in 2013, which
we consider high for the rating category.
We continue to assess Gruppo Espresso's financial risk profile as
"significant." This reflects the cash-generative nature of the group's
business and "adequate" liquidity, under our criteria, which relies on sizable
cash-on-balance sheet to fund limited annual debt amortization. Our assessment
does not factor in any cash outflow arising from the pending tax ruling over
the next two years. Constraints to the rating are the absence of any long-term
committed credit facilities and the 53.8% stake that holding company
CIR-Compagnie Industriali Riunite SpA (CIR; BB/Stable/B) has in Gruppo
Espresso. This ownership enables CIR to exercise significant influence on the
group's major financial policy decisions.
Our assessment of Gruppo Espresso's business risk profile as "fair" reflects
exposure to the cyclical nature of the advertising sector, concentration of
revenues in a single business franchise (Italian daily "la Repubblica"), and
our belief that the group competes for advertising revenue within Italy's
highly concentrated media industry. Support for the ratings primarily stems
from the group's leading positions in the Italian national and local newspaper
markets, of which Gruppo Espresso held an 18% share in 2011, and the group's
ability to cross-sell its own content through its newspaper, magazine, radio,
Internet, and TV assets.
Liquidity
We assess Gruppo Espresso's liquidity as "adequate," according to our
criteria. We expect that Gruppo Espresso's sources of liquidity, including
cash and marketable securities, will exceed uses 1.2x or more in the next 12
months, even if EBITDA declines 20%-30%.
Liquidity sources include Gruppo Espresso's existing cash balances, which
stood at about EUR125 million on June 30, 2012, and our anticipation that the
group will generate approximately EUR70 million of funds from operations (FFO)
in 2012. However, we note that cash is the group's sole source of liquidity,
given the absence of any committed bank facilities that could potentially
provide immediate and increased liquidity and financial flexibility.
Liquidity uses for the next 12 months mainly include our assumptions of
limited working capital needs, EUR25 million of average capital expenditure
(capex). In the absence of a stated dividend policy we have assumed EUR15
million of dividend payments, over the next 12 months, corresponding to a 40%
payout ratio.
There are no significant debt maturities or debt amortization requirements
before 2014, when the remaining EUR228 million of the senior unsecured bond
becomes due. Gruppo Espresso reported modest short-term debt of about EUR22
million on June 30, 2012, including about EUR11 million of principal
amortization payments relating to the group's remaining EUR38 million of secured
bank facilities due in 2015. We understand that neither the senior facility
nor the bonds are subject to financial covenants.
Recovery analysis
The issue rating on Gruppo Espresso's senior unsecured notes due 2014 is 'BB',
in line with the corporate credit rating. The recovery rating on these notes
is '3', indicating our expectation of meaningful (50%-70%) recovery for
noteholders in the event of a payment default.
Our issue and recovery ratings are supported by our valuation of Gruppo
Espresso as a going concern, given its leading market position in the Italian
publishing market, highly recognized brands, and well-diversified customer
base. On the other hand, the recovery prospects are limited by the unsecured
nature of the debt. In addition, we consider that the center of main interests
(COMI) would be Italy in an event of default. Italy is a jurisdiction that we
view as not very favorable to creditors (see "Debt Recovery For Creditors And
The Law Of Insolvency In Italy," published May 17, 2007).
We have revised our simulated default year to 2016 from 2014, assuming that
Gruppo Espresso would be able to refinance its EUR228 million unsecured notes
due in 2014 with a debt instrument of similar size. Our hypothetical default
scenario assumes a deterioration in the group's credit metrics as a result of
worsening macroeconomic conditions in Italy. Our assumptions also include some
potential cash outflows after 2014 in the event of a negative outcome of the
pending tax ruling. Under this scenario, we assume that these factors would
trigger a payment default in 2016, at which point we forecast EBITDA to have
declined by about 60% compared with the current level.
We have calculated a stressed enterprise value of about EUR245 million at our
simulated point of default, which translates into an enterprise value to
EBITDA multiple of 5.0x.
After deducting priority liabilities, mainly comprising enforcement costs and
a portion of the pension deficit, we estimate that recovery prospects for the
unsecured noteholders would be in the 50%-70% range, which yields a recovery
rating of '3'.
We note that recovery prospects for the noteholders could be impaired if
Gruppo Espresso were to raise a committed credit facility, given that this
liquidity line would likely rank either pari passu with, or above, the
unsecured notes in an event of default. Lastly, we consider that if the group
was to default earlier, notably because of refinancing issues in 2014, the
recovery prospects for the noteholders would still be in the 50%-70% range.
Outlook
The negative outlook reflects our view, under our base-case scenario mentioned
above, that Gruppo Espresso's earnings and credit metrics could weaken over
the next 12 to 18 months owing to challenging macroeconomic conditions in
Italy. In particular, we believe the group's adjusted gross debt-to-EBITDA
ratio could exceed 3.5x over the next 12 to 18 months. The negative outlook
does not currently incorporate any potential adverse effects from the pending
tax ruling.
We could consider lowering the ratings on Gruppo Espresso if the group's
operating performance falls significantly below our base-case scenario,
leading to adjusted gross debt-to-EBITDA persistently above 3.5x. We could
also consider a downgrade if the group's liquidity on hand, solely made of
cash balances, falls below EUR100 million, as a result of operational setbacks
or extraordinary cash outflows. An aggressive financial policy that results in
significantly negative free operating cash flow could also trigger a negative
rating action.
We could consider revising the outlook to stable if the group's adjusted gross
debt-to-EBITDA ratio decreases below 3.5x on a sustainable basis, on the back
of a return to advertising spending growth in Italy, coupled with further cost
savings.
Ratings List
Ratings Affirmed, Outlook Action
To From
Gruppo Editoriale L'Espresso SpA
Corporate Credit Rating BB/Negative/-- BB/Stable/--
Senior Unsecured BB BB
Recovery Rating 3 3
(Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)